“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said on KNBR, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “I mean, you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision, forget about it, he’s out of the gate.”

A spokesman for the 49ers confirmed Ryan’s suspension to The Washington Post and provided a statement in which the team said it was “disappointed in Tim Ryan’s comments earlier this week.”

“We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words,” the 49ers said. “Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

“I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game,” Ryan said in a statement. “Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly.

“I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

Snippet of Tim Ryan’s comments RE: Lamar Jackson’s “dark skin with a dark football with a dark uniform... you could not see that thing” via KNBR. He has since been suspended by the team pic.twitter.com/vpRI3veoXK — 49ersHive (@49ersHive) December 5, 2019

The 49ers also said they reached out to the Ravens to “extend our apologies and assure them the matter is not being taken lightly.”

It is unclear how long Ryan, 52, will be suspended. He has been a color analyst on 49ers radio broadcasts since 2014, following an 11-year stint with Fox Sports. A San Jose native who was a third-round pick in the 1990 draft, he played with the Bears for four seasons and was a teammate of Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens Coach John Harbaugh.

News of Ryan’s suspension elicited a scornful response on Twitter from Ravens running back Mark Ingram, who made ripples last month for his playfully emphatic claim that Jackson deserves to win the NFL’s MVP award this season.

Initially posting a “clown” emoji as his only comment, Ingram went on to tweet, “Idk [I don’t know,] I guess LJ fakes are so good because he camouflaging the ball wit his ‘dark skin and dark jersey.’”

Cameron Jordan, a defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, chimed in by tweeting at Ingram, “Confirms no matter how well you’re doing and how much positivity you’re spreading some won’t want you to succeed.”

Jackson enjoyed a decorated career as a quarterback for the University of Louisville, including winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy. However, suggestions from some NFL scouts and personnel executives before the 2018 draft that he would be best off switching to wide receiver or running back, and that he lacked sufficient passing skills to succeed in the pros, sparked accusations that he was being viewed with racial bias.

While four quarterbacks, all white, went in the first 10 picks of that draft, Jackson lasted until the 32nd and final pick of the first round, at which point the Ravens traded up to select him. After throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns in a Week 1 rout of the Miami Dolphins, Jackson showed he hadn’t forgotten the slights he’d received, telling reporters, “Not bad for a running back."

Bill Polian, a six-time NFL executive of the year and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was among those who said Jackson should change positions. In November, Polian issued a mea culpa, telling USA Today, “I was wrong, because I used the old, traditional quarterback standard with him, which is clearly why John Harbaugh and [former Ravens general manager] Ozzie Newsome were more prescient than I was."

In an offense tailored by Harbaugh to his quarterback’s many talents, Jackson has led the 10-2 Ravens to the top spot in the AFC. His 977 rushing yards are ninth in the NFL for players at any position, and he is just 63 short of breaking Michael Vick’s single-season league record for quarterbacks.

Jackson is also excelling with his arm, as he is first in the NFL in passing touchdown percentage (7.8) and QBR (80.70), and he is second in passing touchdowns (25) and fourth in passer rating (109.6).

The Ravens had no comment on Ryan’s suspension, a team spokesman told The Post via email, apart from confirming that the 49ers “reached out to us earlier today and explained what happened.”

