Was Dwayne Haskins one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during Washington’s win at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday? Or did he force throws, struggle to make reads and fail to remain composed under pressure again? The answer depends on whom you ask and what metric you trust.

According to Pro Football Focus, Haskins was the second-best passer of Week 13, behind only the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, who helped knock the New England Patriots from the top spot in the AFC on Sunday night. On the other hand, Haskins performed poorly according to ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating and more traditional metrics, which still rank him as one of the NFL’s lesser passers.

How to explain the disparity? It’s important to note that Pro Football Focus’s grading system isolates the quarterback’s performance on a given play and not the end result, meaning two quarterbacks could throw a touchdown or an interception and get vastly different grades. To PFF, the numbers themselves — Haskins was 13 for 25 for 147 yards against Carolina and also ran four times for six yards — don’t tell the full story.

“Two of Haskins’s best throws, by our numbers, fell incomplete,” Steve Palazzolo, a senior analyst with Pro Football Focus, explained in a phone interview. “There was the ball on the go route to Terry McLaurin that he could have caught that would have been a big play, and in the red zone Haskins made a really nice throw to Kelvin Harmon up and away from Luke Kuechly, a pass we graded well that probably should have been caught for a touchdown.”



Dwayne Haskins throws to Kelvin Harmon in the end zone. (NFL)

“Haskins also moved the chains on a number of other throws,” Palazzolo added. “Overall, he didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays, and he had a few of those big-time throws that were incomplete. He certainly wasn’t perfect, but overall his throws were some of his best of the year.”

Haskins has been Pro Football Focus’s 11th-highest-rated passer since he took over as Washington’s full-time starting quarterback in Week 9. That puts him ahead of notable names such as Dak Prescott (12th), Tom Brady (14th) and MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers (24th) in that span. And before you dismiss this as a benchmark only nerds will care about, bear in mind that Haskins has taken notice of these accomplishments, retweeting kudos from Pro Football Focus for his Week 13 performance.

ESPN’s QBR puts a much different spin on Haskins’s performance this season. His QBR (14.2) as of Tuesday morning implies his performance would earn a team just two wins over a 16-game campaign. He doesn’t have enough passing attempts to qualify for ESPN’s leader board, but if he did, he would rank well behind Gardner Minshew II (43.3), Mitchell Trubisky (38.8) and Mason Rudolph, whose 32.9 QBR is the worst in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks.

If Haskins’s QBR doesn’t improve, it would be the historically bad, the fourth worst among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts in a season since 2006, the first year data is available. Jimmy Clausen (13.8 in 2010), John Beck (13.3 in 2007) and Ryan Lindley (10.2 in 2012) are the only passers who finished worse in that metric. Haskins’s best performance, in Week 9 at Buffalo, earned him a 49.5 QBR, but he hasn’t earned a QBR higher than 16.5 in any of his other outings. Case Keenum produced a 47.2 QBR during his stint as Washington’s starter, which was the 20th-best mark in the NFL at the time of his benching.

Sacks are a big reason ESPN’s metric is so down on Haskins.

“He’s taking sacks at an outrageous rate, and that hurts a passer’s QBR,” Seth Walder, sports analytics writer for ESPN, said in a phone interview. “The seven plays on Sunday that negatively affected his QBR the most were the fumbled handoff to Adrian Peterson, a sack, another sack, his two-yard rush on third and 10 in the second quarter, sack, sack and sack. If you remove the fumbled handoff — it could have been either player’s fault — Haskins’s raw QBR would still have been under 20.″

Pro Football Focus also takes sacks into account, and the site’s graders assign “blame” with the understanding that not all sacks are the fault of the offensive line. Haskins has been sacked 18 times in the past four games, with just three of those the result of poor offensive line play, per PFF. (ESPN’s pass-blocking metric has Washington’s offensive line ranked 11th-best in the NFL, further intimating the fault for Haskins’s many sacks lies with the quarterback.) Keenum, meanwhile, was sacked just 12 times in 200 drop-backs.

Quarterback in 2019 Games Drop-backs Sacks Sack rate Case Keenum 8 200 12 6 percent Dwayne Haskins 6 165 22 13 percent NFL average 7 percent

ESPN’s assessment of Haskins is more in line with TruMedia’s expected points added metric, which calculates the number of points scored above or below what we would expect given the down, distance and field position of each of Haskins’s passing plays. Since Week 9, the Redskins have scored almost nine points per game fewer than expected on Haskins’s throws, the third-worst mark over that span. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (9.1 fewer points per game than expected) and the Cincinnati Bengals (11.3 fewer) are worse during passing plays over the past four weeks.

Through the lens of expected points added, Haskins is actually regressing. When former coach Jay Gruden benched Keenum in favor of Haskins in Week 4, Haskins had eight of his 17 pass attempts (47 percent) result in a positive change of expected points added, plays that TruMedia tags as “successful.” He had a similar rate of successful throws in Week 9 (10 of 22, 45 percent) but has been on the decline ever since. Again, sacks are holding him back. Each sack taken by a quarterback reduces a team’s expected points scored on that drive by 1.75, on average, with a sack on third and short, like the one Haskins took in the second quarter of Sunday’s win, reducing his team’s expected points for that drive by more than two points.

Traditional metrics paint a dreary picture, too. Haskins has completed 54 percent of his passes for 801 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions, producing a mediocre 58.5 passer rating. (The league average is 93.1.) The 22-year-old also hasn’t been able to find chemistry with McLaurin, the team’s best receiver and his former college teammate, who started the season with five touchdown catches in his first five games, including one in each his first three career outings.

Keenum completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,343 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions, producing a 94.8 passer rating. On his throws to McLaurin, that rating improved to 124.1.

Terry McLaurin (2019) Targets Receptions Yards TD Passer rating Weeks 1 to 8 45 28 458 5 124.1 Weeks 9 to 13 26 14 188 0 77.1

Perhaps it is true that Haskins is improving at the things he can control. His ball placement, timing and on-field decisions appear to be on the upswing. Now the Redskins must hope that improvement leads to better numbers, fewer sacks — and more wins.

