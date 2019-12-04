“While I can’t comment on individual students, please know that we take conduct issues very seriously and that our players are subject to the same disciplinary policies and procedures contained in the Code of Conduct that apply to any undergraduate or graduate student,” Ewing said in the statement.

A public records search by The Washington Post on Monday night showed a temporary restraining order had been granted in D.C. Superior Court against LeBlanc, a sophomore forward, and junior forward Galen Alexander after two complaints alleging burglary, sexual harassment and assault were filed last month. The complaints also mentioned freshman forward Myron Gardner. Both Alexander and Gardner played Wednesday night against the Cowboys.

Reed clarified Tuesday that Akinjo was not part of any of the allegations.

“I expect the highest standard of conduct of my players and they are given no special treatment when it comes to their behavior and discipline,” Ewing’s statement continued. “This is a fair and equitable process for all students. I address this because I don’t want there to be any question about the culture of Hoya basketball. The G we wear on our uniforms is about much more than basketball. It’s about a culture that expects the best of our players, both on and off the court. Having a strong culture is also about respecting and supporting those members of our community who come forward to report misconduct.”

Reed indicated Wednesday the school is investigating the allegations.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations of our student code that are fair to both parties. Georgetown University and Georgetown Athletics are working very closely with Coach Ewing and support his efforts to ensure the most careful attention to these issues and support for all of our students. ”

An athletics-related incident of this magnitude is singular in recent history at Georgetown. In January 2010, two women’s basketball players were suspended for a game for their roles in a pregame skirmish against Louisville and in 2008, four baseball players were suspended for 10 games for violating extra benefits rule. No men’s basketball player has faced official suspensions in recent years

Hallie Hart contributed to this report from Stillwater, Okla.

