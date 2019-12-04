A stop on the European PGA Tour schedule, the Saudi International made its debut in January, a few months after journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The CIA subsequently concluded that Khashoggi, a legal resident of the United States who was an outspoken critic of the Saudi regime and a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, was assassinated on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Dustin Johnson was among several top golfers who played in the tournament this year, and before winning the event he said, “Obviously, that was a concern with our team. I’m going over there to play a sport I’m paid to play. It’s my job to play golf. Unfortunately, it’s in a part of the world where most people don’t agree with what happened, and I definitely don’t support anything like that. I’m going to play golf, not support them. I’m not a politician. I play golf.”

In a statement Monday, Mickelson made no mention of any possible qualms, saying he was “really looking forward to playing in Saudi Arabia in January,” and adding, “I watched Dustin win the title last year and thought the course looked like an interesting challenge.”

Referring to other “talented players” who participated in the Saudi International, such as Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, Mickelson said they “made it look like a much more established tournament than one in its inaugural year.”

“I have enjoyed my previous visits to the Middle East,” Mickelson continued, “and am looking forward to playing in a new country and doing my bit to grow the game in the Kingdom.”

On Twitter, where he maintains an active profile, Mickelson replied Monday to someone who told him, “You’re better than taking the money grab from a corrupt regime.”

“After turning down opportunities to go to the Middle East for many years, I’m excited to go play and see a place in the world I’ve never been,” Mickelson wrote. “I understand those who are upset or disappointed. You’ll be ok. I’m excited to experience this for the first time.”

That elicited a comment from a golf reporter for The Guardian, Ewan McMurray, who told Mickelson, “You could, of course, go there of your own volition and without being highly paid for the pleasure if so keen on visiting.”

“I could,” the five-time major champion retorted, “but given the opportunity I have to go play and compete while visiting, your recommendation just seems stupid to me.”

Speaking Tuesday in Nassau, Bahamas, where he will compete this week at the Hero World Challenge, Woods was asked (via Golf.com) whether it was fair for Mickelson to receive such a “furious backlash” to his choice to play in Saudi Arabia.

“Well, I understand the politics behind it,” Woods said. “But the game of golf can actually help heal a lot of that, too. It can help grow that. And also a lot of other top players are going to be playing there that particular week."

Set to join Mickelson in Saudi Arabia are returning participants such as Johnson, Koepka, Reed and Sergio Garcia. Tony Finau, who posted top-five finishes at the Masters and the British Open this year, has also committed, and he said in a recent statement (via Golf.com), “I’ve always believed that to be considered a world-class player, you must compete in premier tournaments around the world. Playing in Saudi Arabia for the first time will be a great experience, and I’m looking forward to competing against what is already an exceptionally strong field, on what I have learned is a great golf course.”

Woods will not be competing in the tournament, having turned down for the second straight year, according to ESPN, an appearance fee in the neighborhood of $3 million.

“I just don’t want to go over there,” said Woods, who has played in a number of events in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Dubai. “It’s a long way.”

Other prominent players are reportedly receiving seven-figure appearance fees to compete in the Saudi International, which has an official purse of $3.5 million. By agreeing to play in the event, Mickelson will be skipping for the first time in 30 years the PGA Tour’s popular stop in Phoenix, where he has been a favorite not just for his swashbuckling style and consistent success — Mickelson is the event’s all-time money winner by nearly $1 million — but also because he began competing there while starring at nearby Arizona State University.

Of possible concerns that the reported appearance fees being handed out by Saudi International organizers could lead to a “mass exodus” from the Waste Management Phoenix Open, tournament director Tim Woods said Tuesday (via ESPN), “It’s on our radar. We’re actively exploring ways to fight back against it and will continue to do so. But I’m not concerned that it’s going to be a negative, ultimately.”

Calling Mickelson “a very, very special part of our tournament for so long,” Woods said that he was “disappointed” in the 49-year-old golfer’s decision. “And I know the fans are going to be disappointed in that,” he added, “but he’s been a great ambassador for us, obviously an [Arizona State] guy, and I certainly don’t think this is his last go-round with us. I sure hope it’s not.”

On Twitter on Monday, Mickelson wrote, “Given that I turn 50 this year, there’s a good chance I’ve played my last Phoenix Open. We’ll see.”

He also continued jousting with McMurray, who responded to Mickelson’s “your recommendation just seems stupid to me” line by tweeting, “It won’t seem stupid to people with half an interest in human rights. Your competitive relish is rather irrelevant in such context.”

“You do you booboo, cuz ima do me,” Mickelson tweeted back, attributing the comment to comedian Kevin Hart.

Another decorated golfer who played at Arizona State but who can be expected to skip the 2020 Saudi International is Paul Casey. In January, the Englishman made a point of emphasizing his status as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF in announcing on social media that he would not be participating in the inaugural installment of the tournament.

Casey acknowledged at the time (via the AP) that “there are a lot of places in the world that I have played and continue to go, which you could question … some human rights violations that governments have committed.” Of playing in Saudi Arabia, though, he said, “I thought I’d sit this one out.”

2019 FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, currently ranked second in the world behind Koepka, said in September (via Golf Digest) that he was “turning down millions of dollars [by not going] to Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia because I want to do the right thing.”

To European Tour Commissioner Keith Pelley, however, establishing a partnership with Saudi Arabia was “the right decision for our tour,” as he told Reuters in May.

“We will be back in Saudi and we’ll continue to grow that event,” he declared. “We believe our role will help the evolution of the country.”

“After the incident,” Pelley said in referring to Khashoggi’s murder, “many blue-chip businesses and many governments continued to do business in Saudi, [and the] entertainment business is still flourishing. … Why was golf singled out? I was perplexed why we were.”

Taking a starkly different view of things was golf analyst and former PGA player Brandel Chamblee, who told Golf Channel viewers in January, “To turn a blind eye to the butchering of a media member, I think in some way euphemizes the egregious human atrocities that not only took place with Jamal Khashoggi but go on there all the time.”

“Whether the European Tour knows it, or whether the players know it,” Chamblee added, “by participating [in the Saudi International], they are ventriloquists for this abhorrent, reprehensible regime.”

For his part, Tiger Woods appeared Tuesday to be supportive of Mickelson’s stated desire to help “grow the game” in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s traditionally not a golf hotbed, the Middle East, but it has grown, quite a bit,” the 15-time major champion said. “I remember going to Dubai for my very first time and seeing, what, maybe two or three buildings in the skyline when you tee off on [hole] 8. Now there is a New York City skyline back there.

“Again, the game of golf has grown,” Woods continued. “There were only a few courses when I went to Dubai, and now they’re everywhere. Same with Abu Dhabi, and maybe eventually in Saudi Arabia.”