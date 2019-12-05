Someone has to win the NFC East, no matter how dreadful the division is. The Cowboys, with a two-game losing streak and a .500 record, prepare to play Thursday night in Chicago and try to begin crafting the storybook finish to their season envisioned by owner Jerry Jones.

That was the hope expressed by Jones when he said following his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving that he was sticking with Garrett as his coach. Keeping Garrett, Jones said, was the Cowboys’ only chance of turning things around and still ending up in the Super Bowl. That came after Jones had turned up the heat on Garrett by saying after a defeat at New England in the Cowboys’ previous game that they’d lost that day because of the fundamentals of football and coaching.

During his weekly appearance Tuesday on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Jones said: “In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.”

Of course, Jones didn’t say if he expects Garrett to be coaching in Dallas next year. He did reiterate, however, that Garrett is “the guy for the job” as the Cowboys attempt to salvage their season.

They continue to have the league’s top-ranked offense, although they failed to score a touchdown against the Patriots and trailed the Bills, 26-7, before getting a late touchdown and two-point conversion to lose by 26-15. They’ll need big performances Thursday by quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and tailback Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys also remain ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in total defense, scoring defense and pass defense. There’s no excuse, really, for this to be only a .500 team.

The Bears have been every bit as disappointing. They enter this game also with a record of 6-6 and, after winning the NFC North last season, have only the most far-fetched of playoff hopes entering the final quarter of this season. They’re in third place in the division and two games out of the second NFC wild-card spot.