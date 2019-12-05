In announcing the home openers for all 26 clubs, MLS said FC Cincinnati will host United on March 14.

Each team will play 34 matches, concluding in early October.

United’s schedule will also take into consideration the D.C. Defenders, an XFL team that will debut this winter with five games at Audi Field: Feb. 8 and 15, and March 8, 15 and 28. Leading to United’s opener, stadium crews will have two weeks to repair any damage to the field caused by the new football league.

After playing at home the first two weeks, United will probably have a series of away matches and perhaps a bye week during a FIFA match window March 23-31.

The home field is scheduled to be replaced after the last XFL game. (If the Defenders qualify for the playoffs, they would not host a game.)

Also, the Washington Spirit will play four National Women’s Soccer League matches at the 20,000-capacity venue. The NWSL schedule will not be finalized for quite some time. The season will begin in April.

MLS home openers

Feb. 29

Colorado Rapids at D.C. United, 1

New England Revolution at Montreal Impact, 3

Los Angeles Galaxy at Houston Dynamo, 3:30

Toronto FC at San Jose Earthquakes, 5:30

Philadelphia Union at FC Dallas, 6

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 6

Atlanta United at Nashville SC, 8

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30

March 1

New York City at Columbus Crew, 12:30

FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, 1

Chicago Fire at Seattle Sounders, 3

Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC, 5:30

Minnesota United, at Portland Timbers, 7:30

March 7

Chicago Fire at New England Revolution, 1:30

New York Red Bulls at Real Salt Lake, 2

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 5

FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United, 7

Houston Dynamo at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Orlando City at Colorado Rapids, 9

Vancouver Whitecaps at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10

March 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30

Los Angeles Galaxy at Inter Miami, 2:30

D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 5:30

San Jose Earthquakes at Philadelphia Union, 7:30

March 15

New York Red Bulls at Minnesota United, 7

March 21

Atlanta United at Chicago Fire, 6

