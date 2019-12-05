Either way, for those with games this week, I’m here to help.

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Sleepers

Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles: Philadelphia’s season is hanging in the balance after failing to beat Miami in Week 13. The Eagles get the Giants in Week 14. New York’s secondary has been extremely generous to opposing wideouts, especially those who line up in the slot. Agholor is owned in 10 percent of ESPN leagues.

Patrick Laird, RB, Dolphins: The Miami offense has been much better since Week 8. The backfield has been a mess most of the year and last weekend’s starter, Kalen Ballage, is now on injured reserve with a leg injury. Laird figures to get a decent amount of touches this week and beyond. Laird was more of a pass-catcher in college, but given the team’s depth issues, he should see a fair amount of carries. The Dolphins’ opponent in Week 14 is the Jets. New York has been decent against the run, but has allowed 10 rushing touchdowns. For owners in a pinch, Laird could provide a solution. He’s owned in 1 percent of ESPN leagues.

Auden Tate, WR, Bengals: Tate has received fewer than six targets in just one game since Week 3. A neck injury forced him out early in Week 11 and limited his production in Week 12. Tate responded with four receptions for 66 yards last weekend. In Week 14, Cincinnati visits Cleveland, which has been pretty good in pass defense since having some issues at the outset of the season. Still, even a sluggish Bengals offense should be able to move the ball at times. Tate has just one touchdown all season; the hunch here is he’s due for another. At best, Tate is a flex consideration. He’s owned in 16.5 percent of ESPN leagues.

Fringe Starters

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins: Parker entered the league with a lot of promise, but has usually fell short of said promise. Until this year. Despite all the losing in Miami, Parker has made his presence felt in fantasy. After several games of double-digit targets, Parker shows no signs of regressing in the upcoming weeks. Parker hauled in four catches for 57 yards and a TD in the first meeting with Sunday’s opponent, the Jets. Start him with confidence.

James Washington, WR, Steelers: While Washington is still widely available (owned in just 23.5 percent of ESPN leagues), we’ve bumped him up from sleeper status given that he’s reached 69 yards or more in four of five contests while scoring three touchdowns. While Pittsburgh’s offense has been a flicker of its former self, Washington has to get some consideration facing a vulnerable Arizona secondary. Washington does rely on the big play, but he has a good chance to deliver again this weekend.

Injury Decisions

James Conner, RB, Steelers: Conner has been out with a shoulder injury and has been limited in practice this week. If Conner can go, he should be in lineups against a porous Cardinals defense. Same goes if Conner is out and you have Benny Snell. Arizona has simply been too generous to opposing offenses.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings: A chest injury forced Cook to leave Monday night’s game early. He has intimated that he will play in Week 14. On the surface it’s a great matchup at home vs. the Lions. On the more cautious side, should Minnesota jump out to a comfortable lead, the Vikings could rest the running back. Cook owners obviously can’t go away from him if he’s active, but it might be good to temper expectations. For Cook owners who are nervous about his status, pick up his backup Alexander Mattison.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: Tennessee listed Henry with a hamstring injury in Week 13, then he proceeded to carry the ball a season-high 26 times. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but all signs points to another productive outing vs. the Raiders in Week 14.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Hilton continues to be plagued by a calf injury and his return this season is up in the air.

Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons: Hooper has been out a few weeks after spraining his medial collateral ligament. He has returned to the practice field in a limited fashion. If the rest of the week goes well, his owners would love to have him back for an appealing matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: The rookie tailback did not practice Wednesday. He has apparently been playing with a fractured shoulder, but his Week 14 status does not appear to be up in the air.

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: Jones (shoulder) missed Week 13 but has practiced this week and things are looking up for him being active in Week 14.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings: Minnesota hasn’t had Thielen on the field since Nov. 3 as he battles a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday so owners that have been getting by without him should continue to seek alternatives.

