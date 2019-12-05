Williams’s decision to reopen his recruitment is a significant blow for Patrick Ewing, Georgetown’s third-year coach. Williams, a 6-foot-6, 215 pound senior at Gonzaga College High School, is the top-rated recruit in Washington, according to 247Sports. He became Ewing’s first 2020 recruit when he verbally committed in July to play for the Hoyas.

“After consultation with my family and coach, I have made the decision to reopen my college recruitment,” Williams said on social media Thursday. “I think Coach Ewing, the Georgetown University coaching staff, and the great Hoyas fans for their interest and support.”

Williams averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds last season against some of the area’s best competition. He was named a Washington Post first-team All-Met as a junior and third-team All-Met as a sophomore.

He chose Georgetown this summer over Notre Dame and Michigan.

The Hoyas have two players committed in the Class of 2020: four-star Jamari Sibley, a 6-8 forward from Oak Hill Academy who is the eighth-ranked recruit in Virginia, and Dante Harris, a 5-10 guard from Morristown, Tenn.

