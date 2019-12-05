Navy’s helmets are gold with a black face mask and a black anchor on either side and include hand-painted details to make them appear timeworn. Two black stripes run down the center with the numbers 12 and 27, for Staubach and Bellino, respectively, at the crown of the head.

The uniforms, designed by Under Armour, mimic the outfits worn during the early ’60s, the heyday of Navy football, when the Midshipmen achieved a No. 2 ranking in both the Associated Press and UPI Coaches polls in 1963. They fell in the Cotton Bowl, 10-7, to national champion Texas.

The Navy teams in that era also wore blue tops with gold shoulder stripes, Under Armour found in its research, according to a video released by the team describing the uniform design process.

“That almost was like the aha moment,” Nick Billiris, Under Armour’s senior design director, said in the video.

The Midshipmen (9-2, 7-1 AAC) enter the Army-Navy game riding a two-game winning streak that includes a victory over then-No. 23 Southern Methodist, 35-28, on Nov. 23.

They’re also reveling in some regular season accolades. AAC coaches on Wednesday voted senior quarterback Malcolm Perry the conference’s offensive player of the year and Coach Ken Niumatalolo the coach of the year.

Army and Navy will play for the 120th time on Dec. 14 in Philadelphia. Navy leads the all-time series 60-52, with seven ties, but Army (5-7) holds a three-year winning streak.

The Black Knights have yet to release their Nike-designed uniforms for the game. A teaser posted Thursday morning on Twitter hints at a jungle theme with a white top and green details.

