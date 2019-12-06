“Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have,” he continued. “Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret.”

After an offseason trade sent Brown from the Steelers to the Raiders, the mercurial wide receiver worked his way out of Oakland without ever playing a game in silver and black. He missed part of training camp because he suffered frostbite after a cryotherapy session. Then he threatened to retire because the NFL declared the helmet he had used for nine seasons illegal. He also took exception to the Raiders fining him nearly $54,000 over the time he missed at camp.

The Raiders released Brown two days before their season opener. He was signed by the New England Patriots hours later.

He caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in New England’s 42-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 2 but was released five days later after one woman accused him of rape and sexual assault and another alleged that he sent threatening texts after she accused him of inappropriate conduct. The NFL met with one of his accusers in September as part of an investigation that remains ongoing.

Brown said in late September that he was done playing in the NFL and simultaneously bashed Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a tweet that he deleted shortly after posting. The 31-year-old reiterated his desire to no longer play in the NFL in November and then reversed course the same day, tweeting: “I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap[.]”

Brown also apologized to Kraft last month on Instagram.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!” Brown wrote. “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB[.]”

Brown, who has filed grievances attempting to force the Raiders and Patriots to pay him about $40 million, seems to now hope that his latest batch of contriteness will lead to another shot in the NFL.

“I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke,” Brown’s Friday post said. “I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.”

Some of Brown’s peers commented on his latest post in a show of support for the supremely talented but troubled wideout.

“Amen! Amen! & Amen,” Deion Sanders replied. “Proud of u because that’s takes a man to admit to the things u said in this post.”

“Gots nothing but love for ya!” Terrell Owens posted. “U didn’t offend me but apology accepted on behalf of those that will still question u. Those perfect people out there! God is good! Stay Blessed!”

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins used the platform to recruit the free agent to Washington.

“Letssss gooo bro. AB to DC,” Haskins wrote.

