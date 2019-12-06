1. Ohio State (12-0): The Buckeyes played from behind for the first time since September in the early stages of last week’s rout of Michigan, and have trailed for a whopping 9 minutes 37 seconds all season. They’ve defeated Wisconsin (10-2), Penn State (10-2), Michigan (9-3) and Cincinnati (10-2) and have encountered little difficulty in remaining undefeated entering the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin.

Verdict: The No. 1 or No. 2 seed with a victory, and quite possibly in the field regardless.

2. LSU (12-0): The Joe Burrow-for-Heisman train makes its final stop in Atlanta, where the Tigers will meet Georgia for the SEC championship. LSU’s reworked offense has plowed through the SEC, helping snag victories over Florida (10-2), Alabama (10-2) and Auburn (9-3), as well as a since-devalued road defeat of Texas (7-5) early in the season.

Verdict: The No. 1 or No. 2 seed with a victory, and perhaps more capable than even Ohio State of withstanding a loss and still making the field.

3. Clemson (12-0): Like Ohio State, the Tigers haven’t trailed in the second half of a game all season (though they did have a scare at 6-6 North Carolina). The overall profile just isn’t as strong as the top two teams, and facing 9-3 Virginia won’t help Clemson as much as the Big Ten and SEC title games can boost the value of Ohio State and LSU, respectively. The Tigers’ top triumphs are against Wake Forest (8-4), Louisville (7-5) and Texas A&M (7-5).

Verdict: In for the fifth year in a row with a victory, which would be Clemson’s 28th in a row. Probably off to a New Year’s Six game with a loss.

4. Georgia (11-1): The easiest team to sort out. The Bulldogs have the black eye of an overtime loss at home to South Carolina, but they also defeated Florida (10-2), Notre Dame (10-2) and Auburn (9-3) and would add 12-1 LSU to that list if they win the SEC title game.

Verdict: In with a win, probably off to the Sugar Bowl with a loss.

5. Utah (11-1): The Utes have quietly been demolishing nearly everyone in their path since a September loss to Southern California, but face a tricky Pac-12 title game test against Oregon on Friday night. The Ducks would be the top victory for Kyle Whittingham’s team, which has handled an assortment of 7-5 outfits (Arizona State, BYU, California and Washington).

Verdict: Obviously must win the Pac-12, but also needs help in the form of a Clemson or Georgia loss. A tight Big 12 title game wouldn’t hurt, either, especially if the Utes dominate in their championship contest.

6. Oklahoma (11-1). The Sooners got outplayed for the majority of a game twice this season. They found enough time to get past Baylor but weren’t so fortunate against Kansas State (8-4). They get no help from their nonconference schedule, but do own victories over Baylor (11-1), Oklahoma State (8-4), Iowa State (7-5) and Texas (7-5) and get a rematch with Baylor on Saturday.

Verdict: Oklahoma has to beat Baylor to have a chance, and could use either a Clemson or Georgia stumble. Considering the Sooners haven’t rolled foes like Utah has in the second half of the season, they would be helped by a decisive Big 12 title game triumph, though a Utah loss would be useful, too.

7. Baylor (11-1). The Bears get a second shot at Oklahoma after squandering a 25-point lead last month in Waco. They’ve also trailed in the second half of five games, rallying to win four of them (Iowa State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU). A victory over Oklahoma would easily be its most noteworthy triumph; Baylor did upend 8-4 Kansas State and 8-4 Oklahoma State.

Verdict: In addition to a victory (preferably a lopsided one), the Bears need Georgia or Clemson to fall. They would probably lose a comparison with Utah if both are at 12-1, so there’s incentive for Baylor to root for Oregon. Even if all that goes right, it wouldn’t hurt if Ohio State dispatched Wisconsin as well.

8. Wisconsin (10-2): The Badgers looked impenetrable in early stages of the season, then fell to Illinois and Ohio State before rebounding to claim the Big Ten West. Wisconsin’s set of victories includes Minnesota (10-2), Michigan (9-3) and Iowa (9-3), and tacking on Ohio State would at least put Paul Chryst’s team in the conversation for a semifinal spot.

Verdict: It’s no discussion without a Big Ten title game victory, but the Badgers could also use losses by Clemson and Georgia and Utah. They’d probably have to vault a one-loss Big 12 team to get a berth, and it’s probably better for Wisconsin if that team is Baylor rather than Oklahoma. Of course, the Badgers are also part of the committee’s worst-case permutation, otherwise known as …

The train wreck scenario

The easiest outcome for the selection committee probably involves Clemson, LSU and Ohio State all winning their respective conference title games and then getting a winning combo of Oklahoma and Oregon combo from the Big 12 and Pac-12 title games. That would leave only four power conference teams with less than two losses, including a Big 12 champ that swept the league runner-up.

So what’s the biggest mess available? Let’s start by dealing losses to all three undefeated teams, then get Utah into the barn at 12-1 with a Pac-12 title to its credit. It might not matter how the Big 12 title game unfolds; it would produce a 12-1 champ regardless.

That would leave the committee to sort out this group (provided in alphabetical order):

12-1 Big 12 champ (Baylor or Oklahoma)

12-1 Clemson

12-1 Georgia (SEC champ)

12-1 LSU

12-1 Ohio State

12-1 Utah (Pac-12 champ)

11-2 Wisconsin (Big Ten champ)

What a mess. Good luck figuring it out, should it to come to pass.

Heisman watch

Ranking the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy by factoring historical voting trends (in favor of quarterbacks, players on top-five teams, against receivers and defensive players) as much as on-field performance. Statistics entering Saturday’s games.

1. QB Joe Burrow, LSU (4,366 yards, 44 TDs, 6 INTs passing; 248 yards, 3 TDs rushing). He plays on an undefeated team, ranks second in the country in passing yards and needs two passing touchdowns to take over the national lead in that category. That’s Heisman-voter catnip. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (3,347 yards, 31 TDs, 6 INTs passing; 1,217 yards, 18 TDs rushing). Threw for only 308 yards over his last two games, but on the bright side, he did catch a touchdown pass in the Sooners’ Bedlam defeat of Oklahoma State. (LW: 2)

3. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (2,654 yards, 37 TDs, 1 INT passing; 470 yards, 10 TDs rushing). In the end, he’ll be hurt by the fact the Buckeyes were so dominant that he has yet to throw more than 25 passes in a game and his backup has attempted a pass in eight of 12 games to date. (LW: 3)

4. RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (1,761 yards, 20 TDs rushing; 22 receptions for 201 yards and 5 TDs). Didn’t wrap up the regular season with four consecutive 200-yard rushing days, but no matter. Taylor scored three touchdowns as the Badgers locked up the Big Ten West at Minnesota. (LW: 5)

5. RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (1,657 yards, 19 TDs rushing; 17 receptions for 200 yards and 2 TDs). A monster day at Michigan — 211 yards and four touchdowns on the ground plus 49 receiving yards — gets Dobbins on the board entering the Big Ten title game. (LW: Not ranked)

6. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,936 yards, 21 TDs rushing; 21 receptions for 183 yards). A late push was reliant on posting a gaudy number against Oklahoma. A 24-carry, 104-yard day is good, just not gaudy. It’s still been a heck of a season for the nation’s top rusher. (LW: 6)