After a season full of twists and turns — who knew Alabama actually was allowed to lose two games? — we’ve reached the end of the regular season line. All that stands between us now and the long, dark offseason are these set of games, Army-Navy and then a bunch of exhibitions named after oil-change places, credit unions and cheese crackers. Oh, and the College Football Playoff in like a month. That’s fun, too.

All times Eastern. All games Saturday unless noted.

Time Game TV 8 p.m. Friday Pac-12: No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon ABC Noon Big 12: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor ABC Noon Sun Belt: Louisiana at No. 21 Appalachian State ESPN Noon Mid-American: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan ESPN2 1:30 Conference USA: UAB at Florida Atlantic CBS Sports Network 3:30 AAC: No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis ABC 4 SEC: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia CBS 4 Mountain West: Hawaii at No. 19 Boise State ESPN 7:30 ACC: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia ABC 8 Big Ten: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin Fox

Pac-12 championship game

In Santa Clara, Calif.

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon

Things could get a little messy, with the forecast calling for rainy and windy conditions. This could affect Oregon more than Utah, because the Utes run the ball 65 percent of the time, which ranks ninth nationally, while the Ducks are more balanced (51 percent run, 49 percent pass). If it needs to, though, Utah isn’t afraid to rely upon the arm of quarterback Tyler Huntley, who ranks second nationally in completion percentage (75.5 percent). As a team, the Utes average 10.7 yards per pass attempt (fifth nationally).

Big 12 championship game

In Arlington, Tex.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor

The Bears jumped out to a 25-point second-quarter lead against the Sooners in the teams’ regular season meeting Nov. 16, then suffered a power outage in the second half and lost, 34-31. Oklahoma’s hole was so big because of consecutive first-half turnovers that Baylor converted into touchdowns, and the Sooners had three more giveaways in the close-shave win over TCU that followed. But Oklahoma played a clean game to close the regular season, and the result was a relatively easy win over Oklahoma State.

Sun Belt championship game

In Boone, N.C.

Louisiana at No. 21 Appalachian State

This could be the final game as Ragin’ Cajuns coach for Billy Napier, because he is seen as a candidate for multiple openings. If it is, he would like to go out on a seven-game winning streak that began one game after Appalachian State scored a 17-7 road win Oct. 9. Mountaineers Coach Eli Drinkwitz, meanwhile, has stepped in admirably after Scott Satterfield left for Louisville, leading Appalachian State to its highest-ever national ranking and an 11-1 record.

Mid-American championship game

In Detroit

Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan

Momentum might be a worry for the Redhawks: Their last two games were a three-point win over Akron, perhaps the nation’s worst team, and a loss to 5-7 Ball State (though many Miami starters watched from the sideline in the second half). The Chippewas feature a Tennessee transfer at quarterback (Quinten Dormady) and two running backs who have either surpassed or are approaching 1,000 rushing yards this season (Jonathan Ward and Kobe Lewis).

Conference USA championship game

In Boca Raton, Fla.

UAB at Florida Atlantic

Owls Coach Lane Kiffin also has been connected to high-profile openings, specifically the one at Arkansas, so this could be his FAU swan song. The Owls, a team that had two all-time bowl appearances before his arrival in 2017, have earned bowl bids in two of Kiffin’s three seasons. The Blazers’ three losses this year were all against teams that also are going bowling (Western Kentucky, Tennessee and Southern Miss), and UAB lost those games by an average of nearly 22 points.

AAC championship game

In Memphis

No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis

It’s another championship game featuring a coach who could be on a different sideline next year. This time it’s Memphis’s Mike Norvell, 37-15 in four seasons and seemingly on the verge of a step up in class. But first, his Tigers must play a Bearcats team they saw only eight days earlier, a 34-24 Memphis win. Cincinnati kept usual starting quarterback Desmond Ridder on the bench for that one to protect a balky shoulder, but he is expected back Saturday.

SEC championship game

In Atlanta

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia

The game with the biggest College Football Playoff ramifications likely will result in one of two things happening: The Bulldogs upset the Tigers and both probably get into the playoff, or LSU hands Georgia its second loss of the season and opens up all sorts of questions about what team should fill the fourth playoff spot (Utah? Big 12 winner? Two-Loss Team X?).

Mountain West championship game

In Boise

Hawaii at No. 19 Boise State

On the surface, the Rainbow Warriors don’t seem too worried about playing in 45-degree, possibly rainy conditions in Boise, with Southern California-bred quarterback Cole McDonald saying it’ll be “nice to get in some little cold sweater weather.” Nevertheless, Hawaii is 0-7 all-time in Boise, losing by an average of 33.1 points. That includes a 22-point loss Oct. 12.

ACC championship game

In Charlotte

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia

Only 3 of 10 championship games feature double-digit spreads, and this one is the biggest: The Tigers are favored by somewhere around four touchdowns. And why not? Since its scare against North Carolina in late September, Clemson has won its games by 31, 35, 52, 45, 45, 49 and 35 points. Virginia doing any better than that, especially after finally getting over the Virginia Tech hump last weekend, could be a tall order.

Big Ten championship game

In Indianapolis

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

The undefeated Buckeyes’ season-long dominance — they’re averaging 38.1 points per game more than their opponents — probably means they’re making the playoff no matter the result of Saturday night’s game. The teams’ first meeting Oct. 26 was competitive for about a half before Ohio State stepped on the gas in a 38-7 win. Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, the nation’s second-leading rusher, had 20 carries for only 52 yards in that game, 14 of which came on one early run.

