Prince lasted just 11 months at Howard and coached only nine games. He was placed on leave Nov. 6, after a parent of a football player accused him of being “threatening, hostile, abusive, and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff” in a letter to Davis obtained by online magazine HBCU Gameday.

AD

AD

That came a month after star quarterback and 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive player of the year Caylin Newton abruptly announced he’d transfer from the school.

His father, Cecil Newton, cited unidentified “extenuating circumstances” at the time of the announcement.

The resignation leaves the Bison (2-10, 2-6 MEAC) searching for their fifth coach in six years. Mike London, who at the time was expected to be a long-term hire, decamped for William & Mary in Nov. 2018, after two seasons and an 11-10 record.

Prince came from Michigan, where he was an offensive analyst on Coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Prior to Ann Arbor, Prince was an assistant for the Detroit Lions.

AD

Upon his hiring at Howard, he told The Washington Post that he would build an “FCS equivalent” to Stanford.

“I know what Howard is and what it’s not,” he said. “I know what it can be and what it can’t be. But I think I’m different from a lot of guys who have experience at big-time programs or in the NFL and come to an HBCU school and think they’re missionaries, doing everyone a favor by being there.

“I know there’s a long way to go here, but I believe we can do great things. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Read more:

AD