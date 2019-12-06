“I don’t like your attitude to come in,” Jones continued. “I’ve been traveling all night and I don’t have the patience to jack with you today.”

Jones went on to say that he can’t publicly talk about specific personnel decisions because of the league’s tampering rules, and that he wouldn’t talk about them truthfully during a radio interview even if he were allowed to do so.

“Do you understand bull----?” he audibly asked the hosts, and then apparently swore again.

Jerry Jones asked by hosts on ⁦@1053thefan⁩ if he’s “embarrassed” responded by saying “get your damn act together” and saying he doesn’t “have the patience to jack with you today.”



😳 pic.twitter.com/FmHM7crsKC — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 6, 2019

As explained by the station’s program director, the station has a dump-out delay system that prevents callers from swearing on the air. After Jones swore twice, the system automatically ended the call just as the hosts were asking Jones if he thought the team had quit on Coach Jason Garrett.

Jones returned to the air and managed to keep things G-rated.

“We’ve seen this team play better than this in recent times,” Jones said. “So you aren’t being totally unrealistic if you expect better play from certain areas of the team. …

“As far as quitting on Jason Garrett, you gotta remember that when you quit on your coach, then you quit on yourself, because we’re all a part of this. … The one that deserves the most responsibility is the one that ultimately makes the decision to put what players out there and put what coach out there. That’s the general manager and, in this case, it happens to be the same man that owns the team, and I completely understand the fans’ frustration with me."

Jones wrapped things by saying “we all feel like hell” and talking about how he deals with such stress.

“What I do is I scream in my pillow,” he said. “That low, low, eerie thing you’re hearing across Dallas? That’s me, screaming in my pillow.”

“Go fix this thing,” one of the exceedingly deferential hosts told Jones, who gave an extended chuckle.

“Yeah, and then I’ll move on to the country’s problems,” he said.

As for how those Cowboys-specific problems can be fixed, Jones reiterated after Thursday’s game that there won’t be any coaching changes during the season. But the NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported early Friday morning that Jones has a “very real interest” in former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer, who’s now biding his time at Fox Sports. Slater reported that Stephen Jones — Jerry’s son and the Cowboys’ executive vice president — has spoken to Meyer recently. She also mentioned Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as possibilities, should Jerry Jones ever decide to move on from Garrett.

