Kendrick, 36, will turn 37 in July. He has a lengthy injury history that includes tearing his right Achilles’ with the Nationals in 2018, and he had a series of hamstring issues last spring. But the Nationals worked around his age and body by limiting his playing time throughout the season. That kept him fresh into the fall and during the Nationals’ World Series run, while also helping him to a career year. Kendrick hit .344 with 17 home runs in 370 plate appearances, splitting time between first base, second and even third while Anthony Rendon dealt with an elbow bruise in April and May.
Then Kendrick used October to carve his name into Washington baseball history. His grand slam in Game 5 of the National League Division Series pushed the Nationals past the Los Angeles Dodgers and deeper into the postseason than they’d ever played. He was named MVP of the NL Championship Series, hitting .333 with four doubles and four RBI in a four-game sweep. And he capped the run by blasting the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Those proved to be the final runs the Nationals needed for a title.
Now he returns to help Washington fill out its bench and situation at first base. The Nationals used a mix of Kendrick, Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams at first last season, then all three became free agents. With Kendrick’s return, the team has a player who can share the load at first and moonlight at second, which is another hole the Nationals have to fill.
Read more on the Nationals: