Kendrick, 36, will turn 37 in July. He has a lengthy injury history that includes tearing his right Achilles’ with the Nationals in 2018, and he had a series of hamstring issues last spring. But the Nationals worked around his age and body by limiting his playing time throughout the season. That kept him fresh into the fall and during the Nationals’ World Series run, while also helping him to a career year. Kendrick hit .344 with 17 home runs in 370 plate appearances, splitting time between first base, second and even third while Anthony Rendon dealt with an elbow bruise in April and May.