According to data provided by TruMedia, NFC East teams are 3-18 against opponents with winning records, the division’s worst such mark at this point of the season since the NFL expanded to 32 teams and realigned into eight divisions in 2002. In another bit of ugliness, NFC East teams are just 10-26 in games outside of their division — again, the worst mark at this point of the season since the birth of the current league configuration. The next-worst division this season? The AFC West, which is 14-18 in out-of-division games.

In fact, the NFC East is putting together one of the worst out-of-division records of the past 18 years. Only the 2008 NFC West, 2014 NFC South, 2008 AFC West and 2004 NFC West were worse at this point in the season.

NFL rules dictate division winners earn playoff berths, so each of those division winners, despite their futile mark against non-division teams, were represented in the postseason. And, surprisingly, they weren’t embarrassed.

In 2004, the NFC West sent the Seattle Seahawks (at 9-7, the division champion) and the St. Louis Rams (at 8-8, a wild-card team) to the playoffs. The Rams beat the Seahawks in the wild-card round but then fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 47-17, in the divisional round. In 2008, the NFC West was represented by the 9-7 Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. That same season, the AFC West’s San Diego Chargers (8-8) won their wild-card game before losing to the Steelers in the divisional round. And in 2014, the 7-8-1 Carolina Panthers gave the NFC South a playoff win (over the Cardinals) before losing to the top-seeded Seahawks, the eventual Super Bowl runner-up.

As mentioned earlier, the Cowboys sit at the top of the division heading into Sunday, with a 63 percent chance at winning the division. (That estimate is based on 1,000 simulations of the remainder of the season, using teams’ actual win rates, projected win rates based on total points scored and allowed and a regressed win rate that accounts for having played less than a full season of games.) The Eagles have the next-best chance at 37 percent and the Washington Redskins, despite a 3-9 record, are still mathematically alive in the divisional race.

The remaining game that could swing this outlook the most is the Week 16 matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles. According to the New York Times Playoff Picture, an Eagles win in that game would improve their playoff chances from 33 to 60 percent, while a loss would shrink their playoff chances to a mere four percent. That’s irrespective of any other result over the next few weeks. If the Eagles manage to win their next two games (vs. the Giants and then at Washington), Dallas Week becomes much more important. A win in that scenario would push Philadelphia’s playoff chances from 50 to 87 percent, while a loss would reduce them from 50 to 10 percent.

If the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, then they could virtually clinch the division against the Eagles the following week. Beating the Rams could also, at least marginally, bolster the division’s sagging reputation.

