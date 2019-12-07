Time for another annual tradition: letting the Southeastern Conference decide the fourth team of the College Football Playoff. LSU and Georgia meet Saturday for the SEC title, and while LSU seems certain to be in the four-team playoff regardless, Georgia almost certainly needs a win. Other contenders for the fourth spot will be checking in on this score, although they have their own business to handle. LSU still has seeding in mind, and a win could help the Tigers avoid Clemson in the semifinals. Follow along for live updates.