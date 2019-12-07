No. 2 LSU has to be in, right? The undefeated Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have wins over four ranked teams and spent their Thanksgiving weekend walloping seven-win Texas A&M, 50-7. Their defense: really good. Do names like JaCoby Stevens, K’Lavon Chaisson, Derek Stingley Jr., and Grant Delpit sound familiar? They will, because they’ll all be playing on Sundays eventually.

And LSU’s offense? The Heisman Trophy is quarterback Joe Burrow’s to lose, it seems. That would require a meltdown on Saturday, considering the award is handed out before the national semifinals. Prepare to hear the name Clyde Edwards-Helaire, that Houdini of a running back, a bunch, and don’t forget the receiving corps of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Thad Moss and Terrance Marshall Jr. The group has staked its claim as maybe college football’s best contingent of pass-catchers.

So, is No. 4 Georgia up to that test? Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor waiting in the wings sure hope not. Quarterback Jake Fromm has been solid, but not prolific as in his sophomore campaign. Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) always has a solid group of running backs, but D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien are not of the same all-world caliber as recent Bulldogs backs. Those Bulldogs can sure defend, though. They’ve allowed the fewest touchdowns in the nation and are fourth in the nation in yards allowed per game.