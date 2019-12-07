The senior point guard has made clear his desire to lead these Terrapins — especially in situations like Maryland found itself in Saturday night at Xfinity Center — and hungers for every opportunity to show that leadership. That opportunity came with Maryland down 15 in the second half. By the time it was over, the last of Cowan’s game-high 20 points providing the decisive margin, the crowd was chanting “MVP” to Cowan and Maryland was still undefeated.

Maryland (10-0, 1-0) has survived for over a month, overcoming its tendency to start slow. But Saturday’s poor start was compounded by playing a quality conference foe. The combination forced the Terrapins to make their largest second-half comeback in more than two years.

After a sluggish start and a rocky first half, Maryland spent the entire second half working to climb back, gradually chipping away at a margin that reached 15 not long after intermission.

With fewer than three minutes to go, sophomore forward Jalen Smith hit a three-pointer to bring the Terps within four, the closest they had climbed since early in the game. Freshman Donta Scott then made a layup, narrowing the margin further and bringing a burst of life into Xfinity Center. Scott picked up a foul when the Terps pressed on Illinois’ following possession. Trent Frazier made one of two free throws to put the Illini (6-3, 0-1) up 58-55, but the visitors never scored again.

First Cowan hit the deep three to tie it with 21 seconds remaining. Then he forced a steal on the Illini’s ensuing possession and was fouled as he came up the ball with two seconds left, setting up his final piece of heroics.

In addition to Cowan, Smith (14 points) and Darryl Morsell (10 points) also reached double figures for the Terps.

The Terps trailed by 14 at the end of first half, falling into their largest deficit of the season, 39-25. The Terps had come back from down 12 against Rhode Island, but in that game, Maryland had already taken hold of a lead by halftime.

Maryland shot itself into the first-half deficit, making just 30.3 percent from the field and 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Coach Mark Turgeon opted to start his four-guard lineup — Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Morsell and Smith — for the third straight game. That group helped Maryland keep pace early with Marquette, the Terps’ best opponent to date. Turgeon has stuck with those starters since, even Saturday against the Illini who had 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn and 6-foot-9 forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili in their starting five.

Illinois entered this matchup leading the nation in rebounding margin and narrowly edged the Terps (41-39).

After Maryland trudged out to another slow start, Turgeon called timeout when his team trailed 16-5 at the 12:11 mark. The Terps made 2 of 14 shots to start the game, including a few misses on easy layups. Soon after, Smith hit a three, which ended a Maryland scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes and began a 7-0 run for the Terps.

