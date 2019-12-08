The container holding pads and helmets for about 35 players as well as footballs (each team supplies its own on offense) was somehow not unloaded Saturday — and it is the responsibility of the visiting team to do so. By early Sunday afternoon, the equipment had arrived in Boston, with Chiefs personnel seen hurriedly carrying bags into Gillette Stadium. Kickoff in the AFC championship game rematch between the teams was at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.