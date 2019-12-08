The container holding pads and helmets for about 35 players as well as footballs (each team supplies its own on offense) was somehow not unloaded Saturday — and it is the responsibility of the visiting team to do so. By early Sunday afternoon, the equipment had arrived in Boston, with Chiefs personnel seen hurriedly carrying bags into Gillette Stadium. Kickoff in the AFC championship game rematch between the teams was at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
Chiefs equipment arrives ... pic.twitter.com/ytulhkvN0J— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2019
...and the Chiefs' equipment has arrived.— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 8, 2019
No forfeit necessary.
(via @MikeReiss)pic.twitter.com/36g8yWiTwP
A Chiefs spokesman told Pro Football Talk that whole episode was simply an “honest mistake” and, naturally, people had some fun with it.
Live look at the Chiefs equipment on the way to Foxborough pic.twitter.com/uWg3IIkFMG— The Ringer (@ringer) December 8, 2019
Live look at Chiefs equipment staff trying to unload their stuff: #BagGate 💼 pic.twitter.com/8yuZvfLPjN— Tank SZN (@ChargersHype) December 8, 2019
Chiefs equipment managers were too busy making TikToks pic.twitter.com/KFg15cnUTW— Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) December 8, 2019
