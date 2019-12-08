Don’t blame Bill Belichick for this one.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the possible forfeiture of their game against the New England Patriots because, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, an equipment container that held much of the team’s gear was not unloaded when it arrived in New England and it continued on to Newark.

The container holding pads and helmets for about 35 players as well as footballs (each team supplies its own on offense) was somehow not unloaded Saturday — and it is the responsibility of the visiting team to do so. By early Sunday afternoon, the equipment had arrived in Boston, with Chiefs personnel seen hurriedly carrying bags into Gillette Stadium. Kickoff in the AFC championship game rematch between the teams was at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

A Chiefs spokesman told Pro Football Talk that whole episode was simply an “honest mistake” and, naturally, people had some fun with it.

