When and where is the College Football Playoff championship game?

The semifinal winners will meet Jan. 13 in New Orleans. That game is scheduled for 8 p.m., and will also be broadcast on ESPN.

How were the four teams chosen?

The 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee — made up of athletic directors, former coaches, former players and reporters — began ranking the nation’s top 25 teams toward the end of the season, and the top four teams in the final rankings advanced to the semifinals. Ohio State, LSU and Clemson were the top three teams in last week’s rankings, but No. 4 Georgia dropped back after getting pasted by LSU in Saturday’s SEC title game. No. 5 Utah lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, opening the door for Oklahoma. LSU passed Ohio State to earn the top seed.

What happened in last year’s College Football Playoff?

How did LSU get in?

After years of stodginess on offense, the Tigers (13-0) remade themselves as a dynamo thanks to the combination of quarterback Joe Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady, the 30-year-old wunderkind whom LSU plucked out of NFL obscurity. Burrow set the SEC record for single-season passing yards and tied the record for touchdowns during the regular season, when the Tigers averaged nearly 50 points per game. The party continued on Saturday, when LSU routed Georgia, 37-10, in the SEC championship game.

Defense could be a concern, though, as LSU gave up at least 450 yards and 37 points in a game four times this season. Part of it might be the simple fact that the Tigers’ newly fast offense means their defense is on the field longer. During the regular season, LSU’s offense had the ball for around 30 minutes per game, nearly two minutes less than in 2018.

Playoff history: First appearance.

How did Ohio State get in?

The 13-0 Buckeyes (and the Big Ten) are back in the playoffs for the first time since Ohio State’s semifinal appearance in 2016-17. Ohio State won all 13 of its games this season by double digits, becoming just the second FBS team, along with Florida State in 2013, to start a season with 13 straight double-digit wins. The Buckeyes, with perhaps the toughest schedule of the contenders, trailed in the second half for the first time all season in the Big Ten title game, before dominating Wisconsin in the second half.

Quarterback Justin Fields, a transfer from Georgia, threw only one interception during the regular season, and running back J.K. Dobbins — the nation’s fourth-leading rusher during the regular season — eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight year and averaged 6.6 yards per carry, the second-most of any FBS running back with at least 200 carries.

Playoff history: Third appearance (champion 2014-15; lost in semifinals 2016-17).

How did Clemson get in?

This is the sixth edition of the playoffs and the Tigers (13-0) have been a participant in five of them, with two championships (including last season). Clemson had its doubters after a late-September scare against North Carolina, but it’s been simply unstoppable since then, winning its final seven regular season games by an average of 41.7 points. Then Clemson steamrolled Virginia, 62-17, in the ACC title game, scoring on its first five possessions and racking up multiple ACC championship game records.

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been absurdly efficient of late: Over the Tigers’ final five regular season games, he completed 76 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Clemson’s pass defense, meanwhile, surrendered just six passing touchdowns in the regular season and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete an FBS-low 48.7 percent of their passes.

Playoff history: Fifth appearance (champion 2016-17, 2018-19; lost in final 2015-16; lost in semifinals 2017-18).

How did Oklahoma get in?

The Sooners (12-1) return to the playoff for the fourth time in five seasons hoping to finally get over the semifinal hump (their season has ended in the final four in each of their previous trips). Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts adapted well to Coach Lincoln Riley’s offense, rushing for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns while also completing 71.9 percent of his passes and throwing 31 touchdown passes. Oklahoma’s defense is the worst of the four playoff teams, even if it did lead the Big 12 in yards allowed per game one season after finishing dead last. The Sooners allowed 58 plays of at least 20 yards during the regular season, which tied for 78th in the nation. But they allowed just 265 total yards in Saturday’s 30-23 overtime win over Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

Playoff history: Fourth appearance (lost in semifinals 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19).

Who just missed the cut?

Georgia: The Bulldogs (11-2) fell short against LSU in the SEC title game; a win would have landed them in their second playoff in three seasons. Quarterback Jake Fromm entered the season with great expectations but failed to complete half of his passes in four straight games to end the regular season. Georgia was undone by a double-overtime loss to South Carolina in October.

Utah: The Utes (11-2) rode a stingy defense — they allowed seven points or fewer in five of their last seven regular season games — into the Pac-12 title game, but couldn’t end the conference’s two-year playoff drought. Oregon’s comfortable win sent the Ducks to the Rose Bowl and eliminated Utah, taking much of the drama out of the selection process.

Baylor: Coach Matt Rhule has overseen a remarkable turnaround at Baylor (11-2), which went 1-11 just two seasons ago in the wake of a sexual-assault scandal that decimated the program. But the Bears were down to their third-string quarterback against Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, and couldn’t manage anything on offense in overtime. A win might have been enough for a playoff spot.

How have these teams fared against each other?

LSU

1-1 vs. Oklahoma (last played in 2003-04 Sugar Bowl)

1-1-1 vs. Ohio State (last played in the 2008 BCS championship game)

2-1 vs. Clemson (last played in 2012 Peach Bowl)

Ohio State

0-3 vs. Clemson (last played in the 2016 CFP semifinals)

1-1-1 vs. LSU (last played in the 2008 BCS championship game)

2-2 vs. Oklahoma (last played in 2017)

Clemson

3-0 vs. Ohio State (last played in the 2016 CFP semifinals)

1-2 vs. LSU (last played in 2012 Peach Bowl)

3-2 vs. Oklahoma (last played in 2015 Orange Bowl)

Oklahoma

1-1 vs. LSU (last played in 2003-04 Sugar Bowl)

2-2 vs. Ohio State (last played in 2017)

2-3 vs. Clemson (last played in 2015 Orange Bowl)

