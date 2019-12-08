The staff immediately took him to the medical tent where stayed for several minutes. After leaving the tent, Guice stood on the far side of the bench without his helmet and away from teammates. He was originally listed as questionable to return, but was downgraded to out during halftime.

The concern is substantial, considering Guice has had two knee surgeries in two years and Sunday was just his fifth career games. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the preseason as a rookie and missed the entire 2018 season. The LSU product then tore his meniscus in the season opener this year, and was placed on injured reserve. He returned in Week 11 and had a career game last week with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns.