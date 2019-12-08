Workouts will begin Monday for 14 pros and 10 college players. All 23 World Cup players were given time off until the next full camp in January and the subsequent Olympic qualifying tournament. Others well-versed with the national team, such as Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan, were also passed over.

New Coach Vlatko Andonovski will use the week of training to take a closer look at a mostly young crew.

Make no mistake: Familiar faces will complete the roster at the Olympic qualifying event and presumably the Summer Games. Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and company will seek to carry the momentum of a fourth World Cup trophy, won this summer in France, to a fifth gold medal in Tokyo.

Because the World Cup and Olympics are in consecutive years, there is no time — and, in this case, need — for roster turnover. But that tight schedule affords few opportunities to begin integrating others.

Hence, Andonovski worked with Kate Markgraf, the women’s team’s new general manager, in initiating this camp, which will not include any international matches.

“Breaking into the full team can often be a marathon and not a sprint,” Andonovski said. “Many of these players have done very well for our youth national teams and in college, but the international game at the senior level is a huge jump for them, and we need to find out which of these players can make that transition.”

The roster also draws from the National Women’s Soccer League, which, in its offseason, is sending 13 players, including the Spirit’s Ashley Hatch and Jordan DiBiasi. One player from Sweden’s offseason top flight was invited: Hailie Mace.

Other prospects from abroad were not available because of active club seasons, primarily NWSL loaners in Australia’s W-League, such as Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe and North Carolina Courage forward Kristen Hamilton.

The other 10 are from NCAA circles, most notably six from College Cup finalists North Carolina and Stanford and one from semifinalist UCLA.

UNC’s Emily Fox — a junior defender from Ashburn, Va., and a finalist for the Hermann Trophy as the nation’s best college player — was on the initial list. But an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in the quarterfinals sidelined her for months.

Fox’s integration had begun under Andonovski’s predecessor, Jill Ellis, with assignments in 2018-19 friendlies against Portugal, Scotland and France.

She has been replaced in Bradenton by Florida State sophomore Jaelin Howell, one of two call-ups with Super Bowl-winning fathers. John Howell was a defensive back for Tampa Bay and Seattle. Stanford junior Madison Haley is the daughter of Hall of Famer Charles Haley, who won five rings with Dallas and San Francisco.

Madison Haley entered the College Cup final with 11 goals and 14 assists this season.

In all, 10 of the 24 prospects are in a senior camp for the first time and 18 have never played in a senior match. With 15 appearances — all in 2013-14 — Houston Dash midfielder Kristie Mewis, 28, is the most experienced. No one else has entered more than three international games. Mewis’s younger sister, Sam, was a key figure in the World Cup campaign.

Two NWSL players who graduated from Silver Spring’s Good Counsel High School are also in camp: Portland’s Margaret Purce and Sky Blue’s Imani Dorsey. Both were also invited by Andonovski to his debut friendlies last month, with Purce, a natural forward, earning her first cap as an experimental defender.

The most intriguing selection is forward Bethany Balcer, whom Andonovski nurtured at his previous job, NWSL’s Reign FC (Tacoma). Balcer, 22, played college soccer in her native Michigan at Spring Arbor, an NAIA program.

Undrafted, she began her pro career on the Reign’s supplemental roster. By the end of the season, she boasted a team-high six goals and the NWSL rookie of the year award.

“One of our main goals heading into 2020 is to expand the player pool, but with Olympic qualifying coming up soon, we don’t have much time to do that,” Andonovski said. “So this camp is a great opportunity.”

U.S. ID camp roster

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (Reign FC).

Defenders: Maycee Bell (UNC), Malia Berkely (Florida State), Imani Dorsey (Sky Blue FC), Naomi Girma (Stanford), Sarah Gorden (Chicago Red Stars), Hailie Mace (Rosengård, Sweden), Kiara Pickett (Stanford), Margaret Purce (Portland Thorns).

Midfielders: Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars), Vanessa DiBernardo (Chicago Red Stars), Jordan DiBiasi (Washington Spirit), Jaelin Howell (Florida State); Sarah Killion (Sky Blue), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Brianna Pinto (UNC), Ashley Sanchez (UCLA).

Forwards: Bethany Balcer (Reign FC), Madison Haley (Stanford), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Paige Monaghan (Sky Blue), Sophia Smith (Stanford), Ally Watt (Texas A&M).

