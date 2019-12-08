

Lamar Jackson gets most of the attention, but Baltimore's defense has been formidable. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The NFL picture is beginning to come into focus after fairly cataclysmic changes atop each conference’s playoff standings in Week 13.

The New Orleans Saints, who play the San Francisco 49ers this week and were the first to secure a playoff berth, now lead the NFC playoff standings thanks to a tie-breaking edge over the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is second in the NFC after taking over the NFC West lead from San Francisco, and the 49ers, after last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, tumbled to fifth in the NFC despite just two razor-thin losses.

The Ravens, who play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, now lead the AFC’s race for home-field advantage, owning the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots.

[NFL playoff scenarios: Ravens, others on the verge of securing postseason berths]

Given this week’s lineup of games, including at least one big matchup in each of the three scheduling windows Sunday, there may be more change ahead. Eight of the NFL’s 32 teams have won nine or more games, the most at this point since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. (In 1975, seven of the 26 teams, or 27 percent, had nine or more wins.) Two big games — 49ers at Saints and Ravens at Bills — land at 1, with Chiefs-Patriots at 4:25 and Seahawks-Rams in the nightcap.

Four AFC teams (the Ravens, Bills, Chiefs and Patriots) and two NFC teams (49ers and Seahawks) can, at the minimum, clinch playoff berths this week. The full scenarios are here.

All times Eastern.

1 Panthers at Falcons Fox 1 Colts at Buccaneers CBS 1 Dolphins at Jets CBS 1 49ers at Saints Fox 1 Lions at Vikings Fox 1 Broncos at Texans CBS 1 Ravens at Bills CBS 1 Bengals at Browns CBS 1 Redskins at Packers Fox 4:05 Chargers at Jaguars Fox 4:25 Steelers at Cardinals CBS 4:25 Titans at Raiders CBS 4:25 Chiefs at Patriots CBS 8:20 Seahawks at Rams NBC

The early shift

Panthers (5-7) at Falcons (3-9), 1, Fox

After the Panthers looked like a team that has given up, figuratively and literally (giving up 248 yards rushing to the Redskins), owner David Tepper gave up on Ron Rivera, firing the coach midweek and naming Perry Fewell the interim coach. With their season essentially over, the Falcons protected wide receiver Julio Jones, keeping him out of the Thanksgiving game against the Saints because of a shoulder injury. Might as well protect him again.

Colts (6-6) at Buccaneers (5-7), 1, CBS

There was a time when the Colts were 5-2, rebounding with heart from the sudden preseason retirement of Andrew Luck. But now they’re at .500 and have two teams ahead of them in the race for the AFC’s final wild-card spot. And veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri continues to struggle, missing a 55-yard field goal attempt and having two others blocked last week in a loss to the Titans. The Bucs have had 11 sacks the last two games, with 29 points coming off turnovers.

Dolphins (3-9) at Jets (4-8), 1, CBS

It’s a battle for bottom-dwelling supremacy in the AFC East.

49ers (10-2) at Saints (10-2), 1, Fox

The Saints clinched the NFC South title on Thanksgiving night and would be in strong position in the race for home-field advantage with a win, having already beaten the Seahawks earlier in the season. The 49ers’ two losses have come by a total of six points and both were on last-play field goals. They dropped out of first place in the NFC West because the Seahawks own the tiebreaker advantage, at least for now. If the Niners keep pace with the Seahawks, a lot will be at stake when the two meet in the regular season finale in Seattle.

[Michael Thomas is smashing records and has a case to be the NFL offensive player of the year]

Lions (3-8-1) at Vikings (8-4), 1, Fox

A Vikings win would eliminate the Panthers and the Bucs. And, face it, Minnesota — in position for the second NFC wild card — must keep winning just for the sake of winning. What would it take for the Vikings to supplant the Packers in the NFC North? More than a victory over Green Bay in Week 16 (because of their five-point loss to Green Bay on Sept. 15), for sure. They need the Packers — who also play the Redskins, Bears and Lions — to lose at least once. In their favor, the Vikings have three of their last four games at home, where they are undefeated. Their only remaining road game is in Los Angeles against the Chargers. In Monday night’s loss, running back Dalvin Cook hurt his shoulder, but he said he’ll “definitely” play against the Lions.

Broncos (4-8) at Texans (8-4), 1, CBS

Deshaun Watson passed for three touchdowns and caught another on a trick play with DeAndre Hopkins as the Texans upset the Patriots to remain a game ahead of the Titans, whom they still have to play twice. Consecutive road games in Houston and Kansas City will show whether the Broncos have found a quarterback in rookie Drew Lock.

Ravens (10-2) at Bills (9-3), 1, CBS

Baltimore can clinch the AFC North with a win and a Pittsburgh loss or tie, or with a tie and a Pittsburgh loss. The Ravens will clinch at least a wild-card berth with a win, although there are scenarios in which Baltimore could clinch a spot even with a loss. The Bills clinch a playoff berth with a win, coupled with a Houston loss, an Oakland loss or tie and an Indianapolis loss or tie. Forget all that, though. Just pop some popcorn and see if the Bills defense can do what no other team has done: Shut down Lamar Jackson.

[Brewer: Lamar Jackson, Ravens were a perfect match. Most NFL teams would have wasted his skills.]

Bengals (1-11) at Browns (5-7), 1, CBS

The talk after Cleveland’s loss to the Steelers was largely about Coach Freddie Kitchens’s “Pittsburgh Started It” shirt, an unfortunate wardrobe choice that probably helped increase the heat beneath his seat.

Redskins (3-9) at Packers (9-3), 1, Fox

The Packers, leading the NFC North, are lurking just behind the Saints, Seahawks and 49ers in the NFC. They face a Redskins team that is still in the hunt for a playoff berth (stop laughing) because they play in a horrifically bad division that someone has to win. Washington also happens to be on a two-game winning streak, which is two games more than any other NFC East team has won.

[Trent Williams on Bruce Allen, Redskins exit and the future: ‘Everybody sees how they treated me’]

Late games

Chargers (4-8) at Jaguars (4-8), 4:05, Fox

This may be the saddest game of the week. Philip Rivers might be headed to benchland, where Jacksonville’s Nick Foles resides after being replaced by Gardner Minshew II last week.

[The NFC East is embarrassing itself]

Steelers (7-5) at Cardinals (3-8-1), 4:25, CBS

With Devlin Hodges at quarterback, the Steelers have turned a 1-4 start into a 6-1 run at the second AFC wild card, helped mightily by the trade for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh holds the tiebreaker for the last playoff spot over Tennessee because of a better conference record, but the road ahead isn’t pleasant for the Steelers. They face the Bills in Pittsburgh next week, the Jets in New Jersey the following week and the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 17. Better take care of the reeling Cardinals.

Titans (7-5) at Raiders (6-6), 4:25, CBS

These teams are also battling for the AFC’s second wild card, with the Titans (winners of three in a row) just behind the Steelers in the playoff rankings.

Chiefs (8-4) at Patriots (10-2), 4:25, CBS

This one is a rematch of January’s AFC championship game, won by New England in overtime. The Patriots, 2-2 in their last four games, are coming off a loss in Houston that left people questioning Tom Brady and the offense, while New England’s historically good defense had a poor showing against the Texans. The Chiefs, 5-1 on the road and winners of two in a row, are looking a bit like their former selves, with Patrick Mahomes and his ankle healthy again.

[Tom Brady is playing like an average quarterback, and there might be no going back]

The night game

Seahawks (10-2) at Rams (7-5), 8:20, NBC

With a victory (their fifth in a row) over the Vikings Monday night, Seattle vaulted to the No. 2 spot behind New Orleans in the NFC playoff seedings. Since Russell Wilson’s 2012 debut, the Seahawks are 26-9 in the months of December and January, the best winning percentage in the NFL over that span (just ahead of the Steelers, Patriots and Packers).

