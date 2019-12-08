AD

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is not a young quarterback prone to mistakes. Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky this week called him one of the greatest signal-callers ever. Interim head coach Bill Callahan praised Case Keenum, Washington’s backup quarterback, for providing the offense a quality look during practice at what Rodgers could do, but he also admitted there’s no way to truly replicate Rodgers. The Packers’ defense is dangerous, too — coordinator Mike Pettine is famous for his exotic looks and linebacker Preston Smith, a former Redskin, is having one of the most productive seasons of his career — but it’s Rodgers the Redskins are most worried about. They’re practicing not just for his arm and pre-snap adjustments, but also his ability to draw defenses offsides with his cadence.

“Biggest thing is,” Manusky said Thursday, “if we do go offsides — which I hope we don’t — we got to make sure we’re still covered on the back end, because he’s going to throw the ball up the field. … We got to make sure that we listen. ”

Pregame reading

Trent Williams on Bruce Allen, Redskins exit and the future: “Everybody sees how they treated me.” Williams, who has spent his lost season managing boxers at his gym in Houston, was highly critical of Washington’s team president in an extensive interview. (Read more)

New Redskins wide receiver credits Colin Kaepernick workout for giving him another shot at NFL. Jordan Veasy, who was signed to Washington’s practice squad this week, met Kaepernick in a college class a few years ago. (Read more)

Tress Way has mastered punting, cooking and ping-pong. Is there anything he can’t do? “He enjoys trying new things and trying to get proficient at whatever he is trying to pick up,” says Dustin Hopkins, who frequently loses to Way in table tennis. (Read more)

