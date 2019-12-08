The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth with a victory when they face the Rams on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Seattle enters the game with a record of 10-2 and needs a win to remain in front of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. The Niners are 11-2 after winning Sunday in New Orleans but lost to the Seahawks earlier this season, giving Seattle a tiebreaker advantage at this point. The Seahawks would take over the No. 1 seed in the NFC, for now, with a triumph over the Rams.

The Seahawks are on a five-game winning streak and are coming off a 37-30 triumph at home Monday night over the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns in that game and the Seahawks ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle scored 24 straight points to open the second half to take control of the game but then allowed the Vikings to score 13 straight points to make things interesting late.

Wilson has had a terrific season and has kept his name prominently in the league MVP conversation, and is perhaps behind only Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the race. Seattle has been led by its offense. The Seahawks are ranked in the league’s top 10 in total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense and passing offense. But they’re only 29th in pass defense, 23rd in scoring defense and 24th in total defense. They could be shorthanded in the defensive front seven for this game with Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah listed as questionable on the injury report.