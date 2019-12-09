The NFC East is dreadful and certainly not, at the moment, ready for prime time. But there actually will be some intrigue Monday night in Philadelphia when the reeling Eagles face the pitiable Giants.

Eli Manning, the Giants’ two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, returns to the lineup for the first time since being benched by Coach Pat Shurmur two games into the season in favor of rookie Daniel Jones. With Jones sidelined by an ankle injury, the 38-year-old Manning gets a chance to provide a few positive moments in what could be the final weeks of his Giants career.

A playoff run is far out of the question, with the Giants on an eight-game losing streak and in last place with a record of 2-10. Their woes have put the jobs of Shurmur and General Manager Dave Gettleman in apparent jeopardy. No, this is about attempting to spoil things for the Eagles. Manning also is trying to emerge with a winning record for his career. His mark currently stands at 116-116 in his 232 regular season starts for the Giants.

The Eagles enter the game with a record of 5-7 and on a three-game losing streak. They’re trying to beat the Giants for a sixth straight meeting. If they do so, they’ll tie the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East at 6-7. They’d still trail the Cowboys based on the head-to-head tie-breaker, having lost at Dallas this season. But the rematch comes Dec. 22 in Philadelphia, after the Eagles face the Washington Redskins this Sunday at FedEx Field.

This season’s unsightly NFC East race could produce the NFL’s third division winner with a losing record in a 16-game season. The Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West at 7-9 in 2010 and the Carolina Panthers won the NFC South at 7-8-1 in 2014. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after his team’s loss Thursday night at Chicago that he “absolutely” would be pleased with a playoff berth, no matter how it’s achieved.