The Patriots explained the situation by saying that their video crew had been credentialed by the Browns to shoot an online feature on a scout who was attending the Bengals-Browns game. The feature was part of a series of “Do Your Job” videos that also has included day-in-the-life features on members of the Patriots’ training and equipment staffs.

AD

The Patriots contacted the Browns weeks earlier about a press credential but neglected to contact the Bengals or the NFL beforehand, according to a person familiar with the Patriots’ view of the matter, who said: “There’s nothing nefarious going on. It’s just a piece on a personnel scout.”

AD

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick told Boston-area radio station WEEI there was no wrongdoing by the team.

“I heard about this,” Belichick told the station, “and evidently this is our production people on the TV show that were there and… we have absolutely nothing to do with anything that they produce or direct or shoot. I have never even seen any of their tapes or anything else. This is something that we 100 percent have zero involvement with.”

AD

Belichick acknowledged the video was turned over to the league.

The Bengals face the Patriots this Sunday in Cincinnati and apparently were wary that the videographer might have been shooting the Bengals’ sideline during the loss to the Browns.

The NFL, after an investigation, punished the Patriots in 2007 in the Spygate scandal for videotaping opposing coaching signals in violation of league rules. The league fined the team and Coach Bill Belichick a total of $750,000 and stripped the Patriots of a first-round draft pick.

AD

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor was asked about the latest issue during a news conference Monday and said the league was investigating the matter. Taylor declined further comment.

Read more on the NFL:

AD