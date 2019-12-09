“My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus,” Mayfield, 24, said on Twitter. “No I don’t know all the facts about Odell’s injury. It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win.”

“Those people within our building know my intentions and where I am coming from,” Mayfield added in another tweet. “I truly believe that and I apologize to those that don’t deserve the backlash. … Today was a good team win. On to the next one.”

The second-year quarterback, picked first overall in the 2018 draft, was addressing remarks he made at a postgame news conference. Asked about reports that Beckham, who had just two catches for 39 yards Sunday amid a disappointing debut campaign for the Browns, intends to undergo sports-hernia surgery after the season, Mayfield said, “Yeah, I’d say that wasn’t handled right."

“He’s not able to run as well as he should be able to, as well as he knows, and that’s frustrating for him,” Mayfield said of Beckham, who came into Sunday averaging 67.1 yards per game, the fewest of his six-year career. “You can sense that’s some of his frustration, where that comes from. Wasn’t handled the right way in our training room. So it is what it is. His ‘not 100 percent’ is still good enough for us.”

Asked to specify what he thought “wasn’t handled right,” Mayfield replied, “I think it could’ve been addressed earlier on.’’

Noting that “obviously hindsight’s 20/20,” Mayfield suggested that had Beckham had the surgery before the season, he “probably would’ve missed the first two [games], one or two.”

Baker Mayfield spoke candidly about OBJ's lingering injury. pic.twitter.com/GhO4BI8E0Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2019

For his part, Beckham was cagey on the exact nature of his injury, telling reporters (via ESPN), “I don’t really know. You have to ask the doctors if you have a chance to interview them. I really don’t know what to tell you. … We’ll figure it out after the season."

The three-time Pro Bowler, traded from the New York Giants in the offseason, was even less eager to discuss reports that he was unhappy with his new team. Among them was a claim by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer that “throughout this year, Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games, during, ‘Hey, come get me, come get me.’ ”

“People are now surprised about what’s happening and what he’s saying in Cleveland, but players around the league and coaches, they’re not,” Glazer said Sunday on a pregame show. He added, “Remember, it was not Odell’s choice to go to the Cleveland Browns. … I’ve got to say, I don’t see that relationship ending well for them after this year.”

Does Odell Beckham Jr. really want out of Cleveland? @JayGlazer has the latest: pic.twitter.com/5XEDYj6Iba — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2019

On Friday, the Cleveland Plain Dealer cited multiple sources who blamed “a dysfunctional Browns offense” for wasting Beckham’s “exceptional talent.” As overseen by Cleveland Coach Freddie Kitchens, that offense “won’t succeed in the future,” the sources were said to have told the newspaper, “unless changes are made in terms of coaching, scheme or play-calling.”

The day before that, Beckham’s own vague answers to questions about whether he wanted to stay in Cleveland sparked chatter that he might be interested in moving on.

“No one knows what the future holds tomorrow,” he said Thursday. “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. My locker is right beside one of the men [close friend and fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry] that means the most to me in the world. I think about just being able to come to work and see him every single day, and how special this could be.

“I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here — this is exactly where I’m at now, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else,” Beckham, 27, continued at the time. “ … Catch me in the offseason, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know God’s plan.”

Asked Sunday about reports that he wants “out of here,” Beckham replied, “I’m not going to talk about any offseason stuff that’s going on. Right now the focus is to win, 1-0, and that’s what we did today. Any other questions about it, I’m not going to answer.”

He did elaborate enough to claim that he is “used to” such speculation, having been “dealing with this for three or four years.” Beckham said it was “not anything that I can’t handle.”

Kitchens has also had to deal with rumors about where he may be in 2020, particularly after a loss last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers that badly damaged the Browns’ playoff chances and prompted calls for his firing.

Of his star wide receiver, Kitchens said Sunday (via cleveland.com), “I am not going to comment on him ‘wanting out of Cleveland.' I just know that we’ve been monitoring Odell since he got back for training camp. He’s dealing with something there. I do not know that surgery has been scheduled or anything like that, but we will keep monitoring that. It does limit him during the week.

“I think he has done a good job of trying to prepare, trying to push through and all that kind of stuff,” Kitchens continued, after a win that improved his team’s record to 6-7. “As far as the other thing, I do not respond to stuff like that.”

“It is what it is, we’re here right now, it’s too late to do that,” Mayfield said to reporters of Beckham’s physical state. “He’s fighting through pain, he’s playing through pain, so that shows you what type of guy he is.”

