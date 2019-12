The deal is seven years and $245 million — the largest average annual value for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history (at least likely until Gerrit Cole signs later this offseason). This contract tops the seven-year, $210 million deal the Nationals gave to Max Scherzer in 2015. Scherzer was 30 years old at the time, and Strasburg is 31 now. This also is three more years and $145 million more than the contract Strasburg opted out of last month.