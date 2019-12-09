McRae, a 28-year-old well-traveled player, started his second season with the Wizards as a backup to all-star guard Bradley Beal. During the Oct. 23 regular season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, McRae fractured the tip of his right ring finger.

AD

McRae later required surgery and had a metal pin inserted into the finger. He missed the next five matchups and experienced another setback after rejoining the team.

AD

On Nov. 22, when McRae threw down his second dunk of the season, the pin inside his finger became dislodged. McRae again played on despite aggravating the injury and appeared in the next six games. But last Wednesday, McRae needed a second surgery to remove the pin “as a precautionary measure to prevent infection,” according to a team release.

In April, Washington signed McRae to a one-year deal but had trigger dates in which his deal incrementally increased to the amount he is currently making, $600,000. The upcoming decision will mark the third time in McRae’s four-year career that he has played under a guaranteed NBA contract.

AD

In 2016-17, McRae won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The following season, McRae played overseas in Spain. By the 2018-19 season, McRae returned to the NBA and signed a two-way contract with the Wizards. He spent the majority of the year with the team’s affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, and was named to the G League’s all-NBA first team.

AD

The Wizards made another decision about an injured player, applying for a Disabled Player Exception for CJ Miles.

On Dec. 4, Miles underwent potentially season-ending surgery to repair damage ligaments in his left wrist. The recovery could last at least four months, according to several people familiar with the situation, which would take Miles into April and the end of his first season with the Wizards.

AD

If the exception is granted by the league, then the Wizards can replace Miles by signing a new player. The exception, however, will not remove Miles’s $8.7 million salary from the team’s books. It will allow the Wizards to sign a replacement player for either half of Miles’s salary or the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, whichever amount is less.

Read more:

AD