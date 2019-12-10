NFL Network first reported the news of Guice’s MCL sprain.

The injury is not believed to be as serious as the two significant knee injuries Guice had previously suffered, which have limited him to five games as a pro. The first was a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the team’s first preseason game last year that forced him to miss all of his rookie season. The second was a torn meniscus in his right knee in the 2019 season opener that sidelined him for nine games.

He had been performing well in his return in the lead-up to Sunday’s injury, including his most productive game as a pro two weeks ago in a win over the Carolina Panthers, during which he recorded 129 yards on 10 carries and the first two rushing touchdowns of his career.

The Redskins are likely to replace Guice with a combination of Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood as complements to starter Adrian Peterson.

Guice wrote on Twitter that he was thankful the injury wasn’t worse, and that he initially worried he had broken his leg and ankle.

“It was def planted really firm…,” Guice tweeted. “I thought I broke my leg and my ankle.. you can’t tell from that angle but my knee went in pretty good before my feet came off the ground.”

Guice added in a tweet Tuesday morning, “Blessed… it could’ve been way worse!! I could’ve broke my leg.”

Blessed... it could’ve been way worse!! I could’ve broke my leg — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) December 10, 2019

Guice, a second-round draft pick in 2018, required multiple procedures to fix the torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in August 2018, after the knee became infected. The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder worked his way back to be ready for this season, and then-Coach Jay Gruden declared in the preseason that the Redskins’ offense would run through Guice. But in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Guice tore the meniscus in his right knee, and was placed on injured reserve following surgery.

He returned in Week 11, had begun to put together some strong performances and was off to a good start against the Packers. He rushed for 42 yards on five carries and went down at the end of a 23-yard run.

Guice tweeted that he believed the hit by Packers safety Darnell Savage was a cheap shot.

“I think it was a cheap shot!!” Guice tweeted. “He knows the history of my knee injuries and went straight at them…”

The 22-year-old quickly became a fan favorite upon his arrival with the Redskins, known for his high energy, rugged running style and interactions with the fan base. He spent long periods signing autographs after training camp practices and took a group of fans to watch an Avengers movie.

“This guy’s upbeat, he’s positive, he’s got more energy than the entire building,” Callahan said Monday, “so it ain’t going to hamper him or stifle him or hold him back by any means. I love the guy, I love his energy and what he brings to the table every day, how he comes into the meeting room, how he goes to the practice field. He’s just a bundle of energy and he gives us a catalyst that most teams don’t have.”

