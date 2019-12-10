The complaint, which was filed Nov. 12 by a Georgetown student, included allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The complaint was one of two filed last month in D.C. Superior Court against members of the Georgetown men’s basketball team. A separate complaint, which was filed on Nov. 5 against LeBlanc and includes allegations of burglary, threats of bodily harm and verbal threats, has not been resolved. The Nov. 5 complaint also mentions Alexander but not Gardner.

Gardner’s attorney, Cynthia Goode Works, confirmed the agreement, called a Consent Stay Away Order Without Admissions, in a telephone interview. She wrote in a statement to The Washington Post that Gardner entered the agreement “in the interest of resolving this matter” and reiterated that the order,“does not involve any admission of or finding of guilt on the part of Mr. Gardner and should not be in any way construed as an admission of guilt or involvement in any criminal activity. Pursuant to this agreement Mr. Gardner will have no contact with [the complainant or their] home. Mr. Gardner maintains his innocence in this matter.”

A Georgetown spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the university is aware of the order.

Georgetown announced last week that LeBlanc, a sophomore forward, would no longer be on the team as he intends to transfer schools. Alexander, a junior forward, and Gardner, a freshman forward, remain on the roster.

Public court documents mentioning Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc initially surfaced last week after Georgetown announced that LeBlanc and former point guard James Akinjo were leaving the program. A subsequent public records search showed both complaints and that a temporary restraining order had been granted in D.C. Superior Court against LeBlanc and Alexander.

Neither of the complaints mentioned Akinjo.

Gardner and Alexander played in both of Georgetown’s basketball games last week, victories at Oklahoma State on Wednesday and at SMU on Saturday.

