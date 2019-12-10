“Yeah, I do,” Shurmur told reporters after the team’s ninth straight loss, which tied a franchise record. “But I just have to wait and see.”

The team’s reaction to Monday night’s loss was telling, especially compared with previous weeks. Take running back Saquon Barkley, who still seemed upbeat last week when talking about Shurmur after the Giants’ Week 13 loss to the Packers.

“You can see he’s passionate about the game and about this team. You can see he cares about us,” Barkley said after that Dec. 1 game. “Obviously, things are not going our way, and it’s easy to point the finger at one person. But all around, we all have to be better.

“Guys respond to him. … Not one person wins or loses games. We have to go out there and make plays. There are times they put us in positions, and we’re not doing our jobs as players.”

Now here’s Barkley after Monday night’s loss.

“We’re a team that finds a way to lose a lot of games,” he said. “That’s what we are as of right now, yes. That’s our team. We’re just an inconsistent football team. We find ways to lose games.”

“I know it’s a place we can win big,” he continued. “It’s the Giants. We’re one of the best organizations in the world. The way that we operate, we have a winning culture inside. We’re just not doing it on Sundays. It makes no sense to me — at all actually.”

Shurmur’s defense will center on the fact that the Giants are a “historically young team,” as he said after the Packers loss. Until a recent injury to Daniel Jones, they had a rookie at quarterback, a second-year pro at running back (Barkley, who’s battled injury this season) and four rookies logging significant minutes at defensive back. Darius Slayton, who leads the team in receiving yards, is in his first season. Tight end Evan Engram, who leads the team in receptions, is in his third.

That nucleus will be around for whomever is coaching the Giants next season, though co-owner John Mara isn’t saying much about who that might be. But considering New York is now 10-35 since the start of 2017, a .222 winning percentage that is, for now, the worst three-year stretch in franchise history, it almost certainly won’t be Shurmur, who seems likely to join Jay Gruden and (probably) Jason Garrett as fired/nonretained NFC East coaches.

Such focused turnover is rare. The last time one division saw three of its four coaches replaced was after the 2008 season, when it happened in both the AFC West (Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders) and the NFC West (49ers, Rams, Seahawks). But considering the NFC East’s first-place teams — the Cowboys and Eagles — have losing records at the moment and we’re perhaps heading toward one of those mediocre teams hosting a playoff game, changes are likely to be afoot.

