That’s why No. 4 Maryland lost, 76-69, to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday night. That’s why Maryland is no longer unbeaten.

The Terps (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) showcased their comeback heroics in their previous game Saturday against Illinois, when they mustered a win from a 15-point deficit in the second half. And they displayed flashes of creating yet another dramatic bounce-back win Tuesday after falling behind by 12. But this time, whenever they generated a response, they also slipped backward, never cutting Penn State’s lead to fewer than the two-point deficit they faced around the midpoint of the second half. The Nittany Lions surged after that, and the turnover-prone Terps never did again.

AD

AD

Maryland missed 10 straight shots at one point late in the game, erasing all hope of a win. A pair of baskets from Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins to end the drought in the final minute offered little consolation, because Penn State had already long sealed a victory over this Maryland team that hopes to contend for a conference title. Penn State students filled the court after the final buzzer, swaying to the school’s alma mater not long after they had chanted “Overrated!” at the Terrapins. They celebrated with the Nittany Lions players, stretching phones above their heads to help them remember this night when their school knocked off a top-five team.

Playing in their first true road game of the season, the Terps accumulated a season-high 20 turnovers. Maryland missed five free throws in the second half, and 23 for 28 from the foul line wasn’t good enough. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a game-high 16 points, but his last basket came just before Maryland’s late drought, and he couldn’t find a way to lead another comeback. Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds, but he was limited by foul trouble and fouled out in the final seconds.

The Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1) had their share of game-altering moments: Sophomore guard Izaiah Brockington hit a three-pointer as the shot clock hit zero when Maryland trailed by only three late in the second half. Their defense stymied the Terps, especially in the paint. Lamar Stevens, the Nittany Lions senior forward who ranks fifth in scoring in program history, finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Mike Watkins added 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Three other Penn State players scored in double figures, too.

AD

AD

The Terps have now lost their past four games at Bryce Jordan Center, their longest winless stretch at any Big Ten road venue. The meeting here between these two teams last season was a particularly gloomy affair for the Terps. The demoralizing 78-61 loss, a game in which Maryland started slowly and then never showed anything that resembled a response, became a low point in the 2018-19 campaign. Beginning with that defeat, the Terps won only two of their final six games of the season.

Maryland did not have its usual tortoise-paced start Tuesday. Sophomore guard Eric Ayala scored seven points in the opening four minutes, eventually finishing the game with 15. Ayala and Smith both hit their first attempts from three-point range. But that blip of positivity faded once the Terps had 11 turnovers through about eight minutes of play. They trudged through that sloppy stretch, which began around the 16-minute mark, only scoring by way of a Donta Scott three and a pair of free throws from Ayala. A one-point lead turned into a 12-point deficit.

After Turgeon started a four-guard lineup for three straight games, he opted to go with a new group Tuesday, with junior guard Darryl Morsell coming off the bench for the first time since the season opener and freshman forward Makhi Mitchell back in the starting lineup. Mitchell committed a turnover on the Terps’ first possession, then missed a layup a couple of minutes later.

AD

AD

After that abysmal first-half stretch, Maryland climbed back to within five but quickly slid further behind thanks to a Nittany Lions response that included a buzzer-beating three from sophomore guard Myreon Jones that sent the Terps to the locker room trailing 40-30.

That left the Terps needing to muster a comeback, a scenario equally familiar to them as their slow starts. They played better at times during the second half, but they never found a meaningful boost and will head into a nine-day layoff searching for the answers needed to keep this season on track.

Read more on college sports:

AD