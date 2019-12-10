Guerra’s salary can grow to $1.5 million if he pitches in the majors. Guerra joined the Nationals last May after he was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. He then served as a long reliever, pitching to mixed results, and was let go by Washington at the July 31 trade deadline. But the Nationals brought him back two days later once an injury opened a spot. The 34-year-old reliever finished the year with a 4.66 ERA in 67 2/3 total innings between Washington and Toronto.