SAN DIEGO — The Washington Nationals have signed reliever Javy Guerra to a minor league contract for $1 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Guerra’s salary can grow to $1.5 million if he pitches in the majors. Guerra joined the Nationals last May after he was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. He then served as a long reliever, pitching to mixed results, and was let go by Washington at the July 31 trade deadline. But the Nationals brought him back two days later once an injury opened a spot. The 34-year-old reliever finished the year with a 4.66 ERA in 67 2/3 total innings between Washington and Toronto.

He was with the Nationals throughout the postseason and was carried on the World Series roster. He gave up a run in a Game 2 win. He followed by tossing two scoreless mop-up innings in a Game 4 loss. That was how Guerra established value with the Nationals, by eating outs when Manager Dave Martinez wanted to save his better reliever.

The deal was first reported by the Athletic.

The Nationals have now made five signings this offseason, and four have been retaining players from the World Series team. They are bringing back catcher Yan Gomes, infielder Howie Kendrick, starter Stephen Strasburg — who signed a seven-year, $245 million deal Monday — and now Guerra, who will have a chance to make the Opening Day bullpen.