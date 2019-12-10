He was with the Nationals throughout the postseason and was carried on the World Series roster. He gave up a run in a Game 2 win. He followed by tossing two scoreless mop-up innings in a Game 4 loss. That was how Guerra established value with the Nationals, by eating outs when Manager Dave Martinez wanted to save his better reliever.
The deal was first reported by the Athletic.
The Nationals have now made five signings this offseason, and four have been retaining players from the World Series team. They are bringing back catcher Yan Gomes, infielder Howie Kendrick, starter Stephen Strasburg — who signed a seven-year, $245 million deal Monday — and now Guerra, who will have a chance to make the Opening Day bullpen.