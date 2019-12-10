“I didn’t think we were going to win [the appeal]," Coach Mike D’Antoni said before the Rockets’ 119-118 loss to the Kings. “It is what it is. I’m not going to comment on it, I mean, it’s no use. Just go on.”

AD

Have you ever seen this before? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ce1s4oJYQ — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2019

After the controversial call, the Spurs outscored the Rockets, 26-13, through the rest of regulation and won, 135-133. The Rockets led by 22 in the second half and for double digits for all but 4:18 in the fourth quarter, factors that the league considered in ruling that the Rockets could have overcome the error in the remaining minutes of regulation. Houston had sought to resume the game at the point of the dunk, which came midway through the fourth quarter, before their next meeting Dec. 16.

AD

“While agreeing that the referees misapplied the rules, Commissioner [Adam] Silver determined that the Rockets had sufficient time to overcome the error during the remainder of the fourth quarter and two subsequent overtime periods,” the league said in a statement, “and thus the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest was not warranted.”

James Capers, the officiating crew chief, told a pool reporter after the game that his refs had missed the call. “The ball appears to us to pop back up through the net. When that happens, that is basket interference. To have a successful field goal, it must clear the net,” he told the pool reporter last week. “We have since come in here and looked at the play. He dunked it so hard that the net carried it back over the rim a second time, so in fact it did clear the net and should have been a successful field goal.”

AD

Capers, along with Kevin Scott and John Butler, were disciplined for misapplying the coach’s challenge rule by saying that the coach’s challenge was not “properly granted” in the 30-second window.

AD

“After deliberation, the crew informed the Houston coaching staff that a basket interference violation had been called on Harden, and Houston asked for a Coach’s Challenge,” the NBA stated. “This request was denied by the officials because more than 30 seconds had elapsed from the start of the timeout. But the 30-second time limit for Coach’s Challenges only applies when the challenge arises during a mandatory timeout or a timeout called by the opposing team. Because Houston called the timeout in this case, it was entitled to challenge the basket interference call upon being informed of it by the game officials.

“If the Coach’s Challenge requested by Houston had been properly granted, instant replay would have shown that Harden’s dunk was a successful field goal.”

AD

D’Antoni was sympathetic to officials Monday, saying they “just made a mistake, I mean we all make mistakes, so I hate it. That’s probably the worst part of it. They’re trying to get it right and I’m sure all good intentions and just didn’t work out.”

AD

The NBA also said it would work with the competition committee on how to prevent a similar mistake.

More NBA coverage from The Post:

AD