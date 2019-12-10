Behind them, there is plenty left to be sorted out.

You can find the latest league standings here and all the clinching scenarios here, but how will they look when the regular season ends? Here is how we think the playoff field will shake out.

NFC

How they will finish (with current record):

1. San Francisco 49ers, 11-2

Remaining schedule: Falcons, Rams, at Seahawks

AD

2. New Orleans Saints, 10-3

Remaining schedule: Colts, at Titans, at Panthers

3. Green Bay Packers, 10-3

Remaining schedule: Bears, at Vikings, at Lions

AD

4. Dallas Cowboys, 6-7

Remaining schedule: Rams, at Eagles, Redskins

5. Seattle Seahawks, 10-3

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, Cardinals, 49ers

6. Minnesota Vikings, 9-4

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, Packers, Bears

In the hunt

Philadelphia Eagles, 6-7

Remaining schedule: Giants, at Redskins, Cowboys, at Giants

Los Angeles Rams, 8-5

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at 49ers, Cardinals

Not happening: Carolina Panthers (5-8), Chicago Bears (7-6), New York Giants (2-11), Washington Redskins (3-10), Detroit Lions (3-9-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), Atlanta Falcons (4-9), Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1)

AD

The top of the NFC is starting to solidify. The Packers currently hold the No. 2 seed, but they have to play the Vikings in Minnesota, and the Saints have the talent to overtake them.

That Vikings-Packers showdown in Week 16 will have major ramifications for many teams. But even if Minnesota wins that game and both teams win out otherwise against inferior competition, the Packers would hold the tiebreaker based on individual record.

AD

The Rams stayed alive Monday, just one game behind the Vikings, with an impressive victory over Seattle. Los Angeles needs to play in San Francisco, though. They need the Vikings to slip up, and they’ll be watching the Green Bay-Minnesota game closely.

AD

AFC

How they will finish:

1. Baltimore Ravens, 11-2

Remaining schedule: Jets, at Browns, Steelers

2. New England Patriots, 10-3

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, Bills, Dolphins

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-4

Remaining schedule: Broncos, at Bears, Chargers

4. Tennessee Titans, 8-5

Remaining schedule: Texans, Saints, at Texans

5. Buffalo Bills, 9-4

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at Patriots, Jets

6. Houston Texans, 8-5

Remaining schedule: at Titans, at Bucs, Titans

In the hunt:

Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-5

Remaining schedule: Bills, at Jets, at Ravens

Hanging on: Cleveland Browns (5-7), Oakland Raiders (6-7), Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

AD

Not happening: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9), Los Angeles Chargers (5-8), Denver Broncos (5-8), New York Jets (5-8), Miami Dolphins (3-10), Cincinnati Bengals (1-12)

AD

Do you know the only AFC team other than the Ravens and Patriots that controls its own fate for earning a bye? It’s the Bills, who would own the tiebreaker over the Patriots if they can sweep. That’s easier said than done, starting with Sunday night’s meeting with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will get back injured stars JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. The result will go a long way in shaping the AFC playoff field.

The Chiefs could also take a run at a bye. If they win out and the Patriots stumble at all, they’ll overtake the Patriots for the No. 2 seed.

The Titans get the nod over the Texans in this projection simply because they’re playing so well, and Houston’s inconsistency makes it hard to trust them.

Read more:

AD