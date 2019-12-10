The final salary cap figure for next season, derived as a percentage of the sport’s revenues, will be set after further deliberations between the league and the NFL Players Association.

If the salary cap figure increases at least $10 million per team from this season to next season, it would be the seventh straight year with such a jump. The cap was $120.4 million per team in 2011, the first season of the current 10-year collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

That labor deal runs through the 2020 season. The NFL and the players’ union have been negotiating a new CBA that is likely to include a 17-game regular season. Negotiations between the league and union are scheduled to resume later this week, and there remain hopes that a deal could be struck by the end of this postseason. If there’s no agreement by then, the next goal for the two sides would be early March, before the new league year begins and the free agent market opens.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and members of the owners’ labor negotiating committee met Tuesday afternoon. The New York Giants’ John Mara, the New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt were among the owners participating the meeting.

