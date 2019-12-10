The Redskins signed Thomas in September and used him on special teams for the majority of the season. His defensive usage increased in the past seven weeks, culminating in a season-high three tackles while playing 63 percent of the defensive snaps in a 20-15 loss Sunday to the Green Bay Packers. Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

AD

Thomas’s suspension opened a roster spot for second-year cornerback Danny Johnson, who has spent the season on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury. The team officially activated Johnson on Tuesday afternoon.

AD

Washington committed to a youth movement in the secondary when it benched former starter Josh Norman after a 34-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 11. Fabian Moreau moved to an outside corner position, and rookie Jimmy Moreland was inserted as the slot corner. Johnson was a pleasant surprise as an undrafted rookie out of Southern University in 2018 before ending the season on injured reserve.

The Redskins added running back Derrick Gore and linebacker Peter Robertson to their practice squad Tuesday.

Read more on the Redskins:

AD