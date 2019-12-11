Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins shrugged away questions about his injured right ankle Wednesday, saying he expects to play in Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Just a low ankle sprain, I’ll be all right,” Haskins said at his weekly news conference before Wednesday’s practice.

Haskins hurt his ankle just before halftime of last Sunday’s 20-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers, when pass rusher Preston Smith fell on his legs, but he did not come out of the game. Haskins and interim coach Bill Callahan both said they did not consider having him leave the game, even though he was walking with a considerable limp and his mobility was greatly reduced.

Asked if he thought he would be limited at all against the Eagles, Haskins answered: “I hope not.”

Later, he was on the practice field, taking his regular snaps as the No. 1 quarterback, and seemed to be moving fine. Callahan said he had Haskins moving out of the pocket a lot in Wednesday’s practice and looked good.

“There’s nothing holding him back," Callahan said.

Haskins and the rest of Washington’s offense will be without running back Derrius Guice, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee in the loss to Green Bay. Wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr., who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury was at practice Wednesday.

