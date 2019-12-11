Asked if he thought he would be limited at all against the Eagles, Haskins answered: “I hope not.”
Later, he was on the practice field, taking his regular snaps as the No. 1 quarterback, and seemed to be moving fine. Callahan said he had Haskins moving out of the pocket a lot in Wednesday’s practice and looked good.
“There’s nothing holding him back," Callahan said.
Haskins and the rest of Washington’s offense will be without running back Derrius Guice, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee in the loss to Green Bay. Wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr., who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury was at practice Wednesday.
Read more Redskins coverage: