Here are favorable start/sit moves you will want to make to ensure you can still compete for bragging rights in your league.

Start

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards and hauled in four of five targets for 23 yards in Tampa’s win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He also played three fewer snaps than teammate Peyton Barber. However, this weekend’s matchup against Detroit should be friendlier to the pass-catching back. The Lions have allowed a league-high eight touchdowns (and no interceptions) to opposing quarterbacks targeting their running backs this season.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

The rookie caught five of eight targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and will next face a Miami defense that surrenders the fourth-most fantasy points per game (27.1) to receivers.

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Hollister was targeted six times on Sunday night, tying him with wideout D.K. Metcalf for most on the team, while playing 38 of a possible 48 passing snaps. Next week he and the Seahawks will face the Carolina Panthers, whose defense yields 8.9 yards per passing attempt to tight ends in 2019, the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Sit

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

In Sunday’s comfortable win over the Lions, Cousins failed to throw multiple touchdowns for the first time in four games and was asked to throw just 10 passes in the second half. Perhaps it’s nothing to worry about, but next he will be facing a Los Angeles Chargers defense that hasn’t allowed more than 19 fantasy points to an opposing quarterback since Week 7. The Chargers have allowed a quarterback to produce an above-average rate of fantasy points just twice all season.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott injured the index finger on his right hand and sprained his left hand during Dallas’s loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. He says he is “good to go” but you can’t love his prospects against the Los Angeles Rams, whose defense features the NFL’s second-best pass rush and fourth-best secondary, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

Dak Prescott has struggled vs the blitz during the Cowboys 3-game losing streak per @NextGenStats, and the Rams blitz at a top-10 rate in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/wIwe1NOKHZ — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 10, 2019

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

The 34-year-old has been inconsistent this year and faces his toughest test of 2019, having to go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers, whose defense is allowing the fourth-lowest passer rating this season (80.2). Plus, Ryan will be without wide out Calvin Ridley, who is out for the season after suffering an abdominal injury on Sunday.

