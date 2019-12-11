The Yankees won the Cole sweepstakes over the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, among other suitors.

AD

The deal is the second-largest in history for a free agent, behind only Bryce Harper’s $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies signed in February. Mike Trout’s $426.5 million extension with the Angels remains the largest contract in baseball history.

AD

Cole had the benefit of being two years younger than Strasburg, with nearly 250 fewer big league innings and none of Strasburg’s injury baggage — which made it reasonable to expect his new contract would exceed Strasburg’s.

Cole was also seen throughout the industry as the slightly more dominant pitcher of the two, with his 2019 numbers for the Astros — a 2.50 ERA, 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings and 7.4 wins above replacement (per FanGraphs) — beating Strasburg’s single-season career bests.

AD

Both undoubtedly earned themselves untold tens of millions of dollars with their performances this October, with Strasburg going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA on his way to winning World Series MVP honors and Cole going 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA.

Cole and Strasburg are both represented by agent Scott ­Boras.

This story will be updated.

Read more on baseball:

AD