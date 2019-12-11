“I only can do my job. retard,” Jenkins, 31, replied.

Nearly six hours later, Jenkins posted another tweet which said, “My apology for the word I used earlier, really didn’t mean no 'HARM.” He referred to his nickname, “Jackrabbit,” in saying in a hashtag, “#RabbitLoveEverybody.”

The Giants did not immediately reply to a request from The Post for comment on Jenkins’s use of a word that the Special Olympics has described as “hurtful and painful” and “the same as any slur used against any minority group.”

After the Giants returned from practice Wednesday, Coach Pat Shurmur said (via ESPN), “I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn’t be tweeting during practice."

Pat Shurmur on injured CB Janoris Jenkins Twitter ... um ... dialogue with fans earlier today: “He shouldn’t be Tweeting during practice.”



Jenkins wasn’t on the practice field, but Shurmur said he is in the building today. pic.twitter.com/t70Ib7tecf — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 11, 2019

Earlier this month, Shurmur said he was “going to have a conversation” with Jenkins about the cornerback’s criticism of the way he was being deployed by the Giants. Following a 31-13 loss to the Packers in Week 13, in which Green Bay wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard accounted for three touchdowns against other New York defensive backs, Jenkins complained (via NJ.com), “I’m the only one in the league that don’t travel no more. I don’t understand why. But I was traveling the other years. I don’t understand.

“I play on the left side of the field all game. I get two passes a game. Come on, bro. Like, common sense. Everybody in the league who’s got a top corner, they travel. Rabbit don’t travel no more. Come on.”

Shurmur responded then by calling Jenkins “a spirited guy” who “wants to have an impact on the game,” but the coach added that “obviously, anything that we do, we should do behind the scenes.”

On Wednesday, Jenkins appeared to be picking up his Twitter feed from where he left off on Dec. 2, when he addressed a fan who tweeted at him that “maybe we should ask Mike Evans if you should travel.” That was a reference to a Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers in which Jenkins was assigned to shadow the Tampa Bay wide receiver, only to get torched by Evans for three touchdowns.

“1 bad game out of 16,” Jenkins tweeted then, and he began Wednesday’s online activity by declaring, apparently of himself, “We still haven’t given up a TD since week three.”

The 2016 Pro Bowler, now in his fourth season with the Giants after spending his first four with the St. Louis Rams, followed that with some of his statistics from this season, including 14 passes defensed, four interceptions and 50 tackles. “Talk about that,” he asserted, which drew the criticism of his “irrelevant” numbers.

