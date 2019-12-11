This year’s Presidents Cup in Australia should have a little more heat than usual, mainly because Tiger Woods is both the U.S. captain and a player, having selected himself as one of his captain’s picks. Here’s everything you need to know.

TV

The Golf Channel will televise the event, which also will be streamed online at GolfChannel.com, PGA Tour Live and NBC Sports Gold.

Royal Melbourne is 16 hours ahead of Eastern time; all times listed here are Eastern.

Wednesday: 5:30 p.m.-midnight.

Thursday: 7 p.m.-midnight.

Friday: 3 p.m.-2 a.m.

Saturday: 6 p.m.-midnight.

The teams

Each team was chosen based on results over the past two years, with eight players on each team qualifying because of either FedEx Cup points (the Americans) or Official World Golf Ranking (Internationals). Each captain added four of his own selections to fill out the rosters.

United States (-275 favorite as of Monday)

Captain: Tiger Woods.

Captain’s assistants: Fred Couples, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker.

Players: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed.

Woods has struggled at the Ryder Cup but thrived at the Presidents Cup, posting a 24-15-1 career record in eight previous appearances. Johnson also has performed well, at 8-4-2 over three appearances, but this will be his first event since undergoing knee surgery in early September.

Captain: Ernie Els.

Captain’s assistants: K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir.

Players: Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Adam Scott (Australia), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Haotong Li (China), C.T. Pan (Taiwan), Cameron Smith (Australia), Sungjae Im (South Korea), Byeong Hung An (South Korea), Adam Hadwin (Canada), Joaquin Niemann (Chile).

The International team features seven rookies, and only Oosthuizen has a winning Presidents Cup record among the veterans.

The format

A match-play event like the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup features 30 matches, with a win worth one point and a tie worth a half-point. The winning team needs at least 15.5 points. In the event of a 15-15 tie, the event will be declared a tie and the teams will share the Presidents Cup (Jeff Sherman, vice president or risk management at SuperBook USA, has set the odds of a tie at +1200).

Wednesday: Five four-ball team matches (players hit their own balls throughout).

Thursday: Five foursomes team matches (players on each team play one ball and alternate shots).

Friday: Four four-ball matches and four foursomes matches.

Saturday: 12 singles matches.

The course

Royal Melbourne Golf Club is hosting the Presidents Cup for the third time and was the site of the International team’s lone victory in 1998. The course being used for the Presidents Cup is an amalgamation of Royal Melbourne’s West and East courses, with 12 from the more renowned West Course — designed by Alister MacKenzie, who co-designed Augusta National with Bobby Jones — and six from the East Course. The course is notorious for its fast greens, which combine with often windy conditions to make for treacherous approaches (and the forecast is calling for wind on all four days).

“Unlike courses with softer greens you must land the ball in one place to have it finish in another, and the shot has to be hit on the right trajectory, with the right shape and spin and land in the perfect spot,” Australian course designer Michael Clayton told Golfweek. “Otherwise it’s going to finish far from the hole.”

Seven of the 12 American golfers ranked in the top 50 last season in strokes gained: putting. Only four of 12 International players can say the same.

