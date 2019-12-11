The rest of the staff 2019 staff remains intact, with hitting coach Kevin Long, pitching coach Paul Menhart and bullpen coach Henry Blanco.

“It was about not getting stagnant, and trying to give them something else,” Martinez said Wednesday at baseball’s annual winter meetings, held this December at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego. “Move them around.”

The most visible move is shifting Henley from third base. Henley has been with the Nationals since they arrived in Washington in 2005. He was in the minors for nine years, serving a variety of roles, and was promoted to Matt Williams’s staff in 2014. He has since served as the third-base coach under three different managers, and was often ridiculed for his aggressive style. His social media dissenters took to calling him “Bobby Sendley.” But Martinez never threw him under the bus, despite some head-scratching decisions, and even expressed support for Henley’s ever-waving left arm.

Martinez said he made sure to tell Henley this isn’t a demotion. Hale coached third for three seasons split between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets. Martinez wanted to give him another shot there, and, in turn, let Henley see the field from a different angle. Both Henley and Bogar interviewed for managerial openings this fall, and Martinez feels these changes could help their candidacies in the future.

“Once you show all these different teams what you can do, people like that,” Martinez said. “They really do.”

Hale had been Martinez’s bench coach since the start of 2018, Martinez’s first year, and was the fill-in manager when Martinez had heart complications this past September. But Martinez was eager to rotate Bogar by his side in the dugout. Bogar and Blanco are the two coaches that Martinez handpicked when he was hired in Washington. Martinez and Bogar are longtime friends going to back to their days with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bogar has spent four seasons as a major league bench coach, spread across the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. He will continue to work with the club’s infielders, and remain in charge of defensive positioning. Henley will work with the outfielders, as he has since joining the team in 2014, and Martinez wants him even more hands-on with Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

“Everybody talks about those World Series blues, and that’s one thing we don’t want. We don’t want to be complacent,” Martinez said. “There’s going to be a target on our back, so we’ve got to come out and be ready to play from day one. We want these guys to understand that.

“We’re not just going to sit around and say, ‘Well, we’ve got plenty of time.’ No, the time is from day one. We’re going to get ready for the season, and hopefully do it again.”

The one change is at assistant hitting coach, with Roessler coming in to replace Joe Dillon. Dillon was hired in November to be the Philadelphia Phillies’ new hitting coach. Roessler, 59, was the assistant hitting coach under Kevin Long with the Mets from 2015 to 2017. Once Long departed for Washington to join Martinez’s first staff, Roessler was promoted to hitting coach. But he was fired by Mets Manager Mickey Callaway after one season, and spent last year working in the New York Yankees’ minor-league system.

When Martinez spoke with Roessler about the opening, he described the Nationals’ open-dialogue approach. Martinez tends to ask Long about pitchers, and Menhart about hitters, and maximize the chance to pick everyone’s brain about every last thing. He wants that to continue in 2020, into what promises to be a trying season. World Series hangovers are hard to avoid. That’s why Martinez is already plotting possible ways to do so.

“As you know, my staff is a bunch of baseball rats, and he is one of those guys,” Martinez said of Roessler. “That can help us in many, many ways.”

