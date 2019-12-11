The tee shot. 🎯

That result for the U.S. was all the more significant because the Internationals won the day’s other four matchups, thus taking a 4-1 lead over the Americans. Either team needs at least 15.5 points to win the four-day event, and a 15-15 tie would result in the Presidents Cup being shared.

Asked just after he finished playing about the importance of getting out early in the competition, Woods replied that it was important “for the U.S. side.” He said he “partnered up well” with Thomas, and “got off to a quick start, got up on them early and kind of just held on from there.”

“He played great,” Thomas said of his partner. “I just didn’t really take advantage of the opportunities, but that’s what you have a partner for, and it was awesome. It’s nice knowing, when I step up on a par-3 or par-4, that I feel free, just because I know that he’s playing well. And he did, so that’s why we got it done.”

At that point, Woods was ready to take his captaincy duties back from assistant Steve Stricker, who assumed the lead role while Woods was playing. Woods didn’t think he’d have much to say to his players still competing, who were “in their own little world, and hopefully they can turn their matches around.”

Unfortunately for Woods and his squad, the other American twosomes all fell to their International opponents. Here are the results of those matches:

Sungjae Im (South Korea) and Adam Hadwin (Canada) defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, 1-up

Byeong Hun An (South Korea) and Adam Scott (Australia) defeated Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau, 2 & 1

Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) and Abraham Ancer (Mexico) defeated Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, 4 & 3

C.T. Pan (Taiwan) and Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) defeated Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, 1-up

The International team draws its players from any non-U.S. country that isn’t also in Europe. The Ryder Cup, a similar but much older and more popular event that is contested in even-numbered years, pits top European golfers against their American counterparts.

Another difference between the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup is that the U.S. has dominated the latter event, winning it 10 of 12 times, with one tie, since it inaugurated in 1994 (it began to be contested in odd-numbered years in 2003). By contrast, the Ryder Cup, first staged in 1927, has gone to the European side nine of the past 12 times.

However, the one International win thus far in the Presidents Cup, in 1998, came at Royal Melbourne — where this year’s installment is taking place.

“They’ve played wonderfully, played with grit,” International captain Ernie Els said of his players during the competition Thursday. “It’s a very tough golf course, with these conditions, but they’re hanging in there, and they’re really playing the golf course well. … We’re not as deep as they are [on the U.S. side], so we’ve had to come up with some good pairings.”

The only members of the 12-player U.S. team who didn’t compete Thursday were Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar. Fowler was a late replacement for Brooks Koepka, who garnered the most points toward earning a spot on the team but withdrew last month, citing a knee injury.

Australia’s Cameron Smith and China’s Haotong Li were the two International players who were idle on the first day. In addition to Stricker, Fred Couples and Zach Johnson are serving as assistants to Woods, while K.J. Choi, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir are assisting Els.

Woods, 43, didn’t create much controversy when he selected himself for the team last month, having just come off a win in a PGA Tour event in Japan and was the seventh-ranked player in the world at the time. After barely competing at all in 2016 and 2017 amid medical and personal issues, Woods embarked on a stirring comeback that was capped in April when he won The Masters for his 15th major title, three short of Jack Nicklaus’s record.

On Thursday, Woods made waves when he chipped in for birdie at the fifth hole, then motioned to Thomas to retrieve his ball from the hole. Thomas happily followed his captain’s orders.

