“I doubt it. I mean, I think that’s a real long shot,” Aikman said in his weekly appearance on Dallas sports radio station The Ticket. “I believe that it’s unlikely that Jerry will ever bring somebody in that can help this football team in that regard just because he’s been real stubborn and steadfast in that he’s the one in charge. I think in a lot of ways, until that changes, this team’s going to have some problems.

“Would he ever ask me to come be a part of it? I think that’d be a real leap of faith,” Aikman said. “I don’t envision that happening, and I don’t envision it happening at any point, quite honestly, no matter who’s in charge out there.”

At least Jones, who purchased the team in 1989, is up front about the situation, saying that the ultimate responsibility for the Cowboys is his alone. With Jimmy Johnson running the show and Aikman at quarterback, the team won two Super Bowls, and Aikman and Barry Switzer later won another. Since then, the Cowboys have gotten no further than the divisional playoff round, but Jones clings to power.

“Nobody can exchange a player, nobody can do anything unless I have approved it tacitly or otherwise,” Jones said in his own weekly radio appearance on Tuesday. “Nobody can have the authority to make a trade or a change or deal a draft pick since I owned the Cowboys, unless I approve it. Within the organization some people like a coach or some people like a player personnel director or some people like a marketing manager, they may have decision-making authority above people below them, but as far as having any authority to do that above them as it pertains to me, that has never been the case with the Dallas Cowboys. Never. …

“Nobody never has had the final say but me. Now, you really know I don’t like to say that. But that’s a fact. And, so, when we don’t do good, we all know who the ultimate total responsibility is.”

So the Cowboys, a team predicted to be among the NFL’s best at the start of the season, are 6-7, alive for a playoff berth only because they play in the woeful NFC East, which doesn’t have a team over .500. And it’s highly likely that Jones will be looking to replace Coach Jason Garrett, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Aikman may be able to pass on the temptation to run the Cowboys, but he admitted that being a GM or running a team in some fashion was something he has “always somewhat entertained” despite his successful broadcast career.

“I’ve said many, many times, I still believe there’s another frontier for me — maybe there’s not — but I believe that there is, and I think that might very well be it. It’s something that I think would be very challenging,” he said. “I’d be giving up a lot to leave the job that I have to take on a role like that. It’s an all-consuming job and I certainly recognize that, but I think the challenge would make it worthwhile.

“Now whether or not I’m ever afforded that opportunity, we’ll see, but with each year that passes, the likelihood of it happening becomes less and less. I understand that more and more teams want to go young and kind of groom somebody that’s gonna be there for the long haul, but relatively speaking, I’ve got a lot of great years left and I feel that having been in a championship locker room and knowing what that looks like, what that feels like, and then I guess my job now as a broadcaster, I’ve been in those organizations.”

