Later that month, Rendon was spotted yawning during an at-bat and in the dugout on consecutive days in Miami.

“I try not to get too anxious out there, you know, try to take deep breaths,” Rendon said during a postgame interview with MASN’s Ray Knight, when asked how he manages to stay so relaxed. “Everyone’s already talking about me yawning the other day in Miami, so … I mean, I can’t yawn? What’s wrong with that? It’s just lack of oxygen to the brain.”

Rendon never stopped yawning — or producing — over his seven seasons in D.C. After an MVP-caliber regular season, he let out a big ol’ yawn in the dugout with Washington trailing by two, five outs from elimination in this year’s National League wild-card game.

“I just watched that guy go up there in big moments and yawn during an at-bat,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said before Game 3 of the NLCS. “I mean, what does that say about him? He’s just one of those guys that you see no emotion regardless of if he hits a grand slam to win the game or he makes a great play or anything. He just plays.”

Here are 10 of the least yawn-inducing moments from Rendon’s time with the Nationals, in chronological order.

1. April 22, 2013: First hit

Naturally, Rendon’s first career hit was a double, a two-out laser into the right-center field gap off St. Louis’s Shelby Miller that scored Ian Desmond. “Tony Two Bags,” as Rendon would come to be known, led the National League in doubles with 44 in each of the last two years.

2. June 17, 2013: First home run — with a mullet

Rendon’s solo shot off Cleveland’s Vinnie Pestano broke a 6-6 tie in the ninth inning of Washington’s win at Cleveland.

“Got a little mullet power,” Rendon told reporters afterward. “I gotta do a shout out to [Adam LaRoche] for hooking me up with this awesome haircut.”

Rendon talked more about his mullet in an interview with MASN’s Julie Alexandria the following day.

“Yeah, it’s kind of phenomenal,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie about it. Rochie did a good little artwork on it, and then I had Henry [Rodriguez] clean it up, make it actually look like a good haircut, a decent haircut, at least. I guess it got me a little bit of power.”

3. Aug. 20, 2014: Walking off the Diamondbacks

Rendon’s pinch-hit single down the third base line scored Bryce Harper, giving the Nationals their fourth walk-off win in five games and ninth straight win overall.

“Just trying to go up there and try to put the barrel on the ball,” Rendon said after his first career walk-off hit. “You’re trying not to think too much and just try to drive that run in.”

Rendon factored into yet another Nationals’ walk-off win the following day, when he singled with one out in the ninth and Denard Span scored on third baseman Jordan Pacheco’s throwing error to give Washington its club record-tying 10th straight win.

4. Aug. 27, 2015: One of countless defensive gems

There’s nothing particularly notable about this game, or the situation in which Rendon robbed Jedd Gyorko of a hit, but his backhanded diving stop and throw across the diamond is the type of play he made look routine over the years. Rendon never won a Gold Glove with the Nationals, but he was a finalist the last four years.

5. Sept. 6, 2016: “That’s my favorite player!”

Rendon’s first career grand slam helped the Nationals erase an early deficit in a 9-7 win over the Braves. It also helped atone for Trea Turner’s defensive miscue in center field that staked Atlanta to a 3-0 lead.

“That’s my favorite player!” Turner shouted when Rendon returned to the dugout after his grand slam. “That’s my favorite player!”

Rendon remained Turner’s favorite player for the rest of their time together in Washington, and Turner was devastated by the news that his friend was off to Los Angeles.

6. April 30, 2017: Record-setting day against the Mets

Rendon joined former Cincinnati Reds catcher Walker Cooper as the only players in major league history with six hits, three home runs and 10 RBI in a game.

“It’s definitely fun to be a part of, to be out here obviously, but it was a long game,” Rendon told MASN’s Dan Kolko after the Nationals’ 23-5 rout.

7. July 29, 2019: Doing the ‘Dougie’

Rendon’s sixth-inning grand slam broke a 2-2 tie in the Nationals’ eventual 6-3 win over the division-leading Braves.

“I had to go back to my high school days. I did the ‘Dougie’ for a little bit. Some of these people don’t know about it,” Rendon said of his ensuing dugout dance.

8. Oct. 9, 2019: NLDS Game 5 home run

With the Nationals trailing the Dodgers, 3-1, in the eighth inning of Game 5 of this year’s NLDS, Rendon golfed a Clayton Kershaw offering into the left field seats for a solo home run. Juan Soto homered to right on Kershaw’s next pitch, tying the game and setting the stage for Howie Kendrick’s 10th-inning heroics.

9. Oct. 30, 2019: World Series Game 7 home run

Playing in his native Houston, Rendon sparked the Nationals’ dormant offense again in Game 7 of the World Series, with a seventh-inning solo home run off Zack Greinke that trimmed the Astros’ lead to 2-1. Washington went on to win, 6-2.

In his eight plate appearances in the seventh inning or later in the five postseason games in which Washington faced elimination this year, Rendon went a ridiculous 6 for 7 with three home runs, three doubles and a walk.

10. Nov. 2, 2019: A World Series champion thanks his fans

“First off, I just want to say that I love baseball,” Rendon said from the stage at the Nationals’ World Series parade. “You guys have just been nothing short of amazing out here. For you guys to show up in the playoffs like y’all did, to bring the energy like y’all had, and the noise, we fed off of it even if we didn’t win."

Washington lost all three World Series games at Nationals Park, but became the first team to win all four games on the road.

“I just appreciate y’all that we finished up in my hometown because I don’t have to hear about it if we lost when I went back home to Houston,” Rendon continued. “Thank y’all!”

