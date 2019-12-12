Full disclosure: I am in the same situation in a couple of leagues so I know the frustration of trying to figure out which players to roll the dice on in a do-or-die week.

So let’s do this together!!!!

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

AD

Dig in. And dominate.

Sleepers

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars: Having been reinserted into the starting lineup, Minshew will lead Jacksonville again in Week 15 in what can only be described as a dream matchup. The Jaguars face a Raiders’ pass defense that ranks 28th in the league. While it’s difficult to imagine an owner in need of Minshew for a key playoff matchup, stranger things have happened. Minshew is available in 86 percent of ESPN leagues.

AD

Tampa Bay WRs: Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson will look to pick up the slack after the season-ending hamstring injury to Mike Evans. With Evans exiting in Week 14, Perriman and Watson both produced double-digit fantasy results. This might be a week both players find success again as Tampa Bay hits the road against Detroit. The Lions’ pass defense ranks 30th in the league, just one spot ahead of the Bucs’ secondary. That means there should be plenty of chances for both receivers to turn in a productive week. Count me among those owners who are contemplating. Perriman gets a slight edge based on his snap counts, but Watson could easily match him this weekend. Perriman is owned in less than 4 percent of ESPN leagues; Watson’s availability is even greater.

AD

DeAndre Washington, RB, Raiders: Yes, there’s a decent chance rookie tailback Josh Jacobs will return to action in Week 15 after he sat out with a shoulder injury last weekend. But it’s no gimme Jacobs will play. In his absence, Washington rushed for 53 yards, hauled in six passes for another 43 yards, and scored a touchdown. At the very least, if you own Jacobs, you should grab Washington as a backup plan. Washington is available in 78 percent of ESPN leagues. Oakland’s Week 15 matchup is a potential gold mine for Washington or any other Oakland running back that gets to face a Jaguars defense that just got torched by the Chargers’ duo of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

Fringe starters

AD

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans: I’m a bit perplexed that Brown is only owned in 55 percent of ESPN leagues. He’s coming off two monster games in the past three weeks with three touchdowns as Ryan Tannehill continues to carve up opposing secondaries. Now Tennessee finds itself in a first-place tie with Houston. The teams play each other twice over the final three weeks of the season. For Brown, that should be a good thing, given the Texans’ issues in the secondary. Brown should continue to be serviceable in fantasy; consider him for a WR2/flex play.

AD

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: Imagine you were out last Sunday and you came home to see the final score of 48-46 between New Orleans and San Francisco. As a Kamara owner, a glance at the score would have been encouraging. You know how this ends: Kamara tallied a total of 50 yards, didn’t score and lost a fumble. In standard scoring leagues that gave him three points in a game that featured nearly 100 points of offense. Kamara hasn’t found the end zone since Week 3 when he scored one rushing and one receiving. That’s it for the entire season after he hit pay dirt 18 times in 2018. Despite all the subpar numbers, there is no argument to suggest sitting him. In fact, I think he’s due for a score. But I shouldn’t have to tell a Kamara owner to temper expectations. They’ve been tempered and now the Saints host the eighth-ranked rushing defense of the Colts.

San Francisco RBs: There were many Matt Breida owners who were excited at having him back in Week 14. And while Breida did manage 54 yards rushing, it was a continuation of the Raheem Mostert show in San Francisco. Mostert received the most carries and, perhaps more importantly, found the end zone twice in the team’s big win. Now the 49ers host an Atlanta team that has played better in recent weeks, but remains vulnerable defensively. Mostert may not duplicate his Week 14 performance, but it seems clear he is the running back to own in the 49ers’ backfield. A 75-yard week plus a score doesn’t seem that far-fetched against the Falcons.

AD

Injury decisions

AD

James Conner, RB, Steelers: Conner was a full participant in practice Wednesday as he works his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 11. If Conner is a go, he should also be a lineup consideration.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons: Freeman returned last weekend and performed nicely, but he was sidelined Wednesday with a knee injury. It isn’t considered serious and he is expected to play in a not-so-great matchup against the 49ers.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: Like last week, the Titans are limiting Henry in practice as he keeps his hamstring in check. Henry delivered again for his owners, so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Week 15 is the game of the season for Tennessee as they vie for first place in the AFC South against Houston.

AD

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: Jones (shoulder) was active last week after missing Week 13. He was limited in Wednesday’s session and faces a tough San Francisco secondary. Still, Jones does fall in the “never sit your stars” camp, so despite the tough matchup, he should be in all lineups.

AD

Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers: Smith-Schuster was a full participant in practice Wednesday as he works his way back from a hurt knee. He hasn’t played since Week 11. This is a tough play for owners, but by this point, lowered expectations for Smith-Schuster have settled in. It’s hard to expect a lot from him against a solid defense like the Bills will bring on Sunday night. Steer clear unless you’re desperate.

Read more:

AD

AD