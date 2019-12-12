“I couldn’t follow the game anymore,” Thomas said. “My brain wasn’t functioning well enough to be able to keep up with the game, so I sat out in the woods for a few years. I didn’t watch much hockey. There’s not much TV out there."

The concussion occurred while Thomas was playing for the Florida Panthers.

“I lost the ability to essentially — I woke up the next morning after it and I couldn’t decide what I wanted to eat, where I wanted to go. I couldn’t plan a schedule. I survived following the team schedule the rest of the year and just made it through that season.”

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner estimates he was able to be 95 to 97 percent of what he was before the concussion for the rest of his time in the league, but off the ice, he still couldn’t make choices or decisions. While he was able to finish out his ninth NHL season, he couldn’t watch hockey for years after retiring.

One year after he stopped playing, Thomas said he got a CereScan, brain imaging technology in which doctors measure the blood flow to the brain using radioactive isotopes. He said the scan found that two-thirds of his brain was getting less than five percent of blood flow. The other third was averaging about 50 percent.

“So, if you can put those numbers and really think through what that means to where I was, that’s where I was,” he said.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Thomas continued. “Even after I got the scan — you can’t process that factors, given these results. My wife and oldest daughter just started bawling. I think, it’s not really touching me. I’m trying to process it. At the time, I couldn’t believe it because I couldn’t function well enough to understand it, what was going on.”

Now, Thomas said he feels “so much better.”

“I wake up every day and basically I have to reorder everything in my mind for the first couple hours of the day and then make a list and try to make some choices to get some stuff done, on which I have gotten to the level that I can,” he explained.

Thomas thinks it was about two years ago when he started “coming back to myself.” Regarding hockey, Thomas felt like he “hated the game,” but soon, he realized the “lessons” and values he gained from the experience. He did some oxygen therapy, which helped. He also started drinking a unique type of water, filled with ionic minerals to help him rebuild.

“It taught me a value for life and a value for my brain that I’ve never had before,” Thomas said. “And I have appreciation for everything that I never had before. I don’t regret anything.”

Thomas said he isn’t sure where he stands on the game of hockey at the “levels where people are injuring themselves to the levels that they actually are.” That is why, at this point, he’s not interested in any involvement with the NHL.

“I’ve struggled mightily with how to process the experience that I’ve been through and rectify that with the love of the game that I had my whole life until I crashed, so to speak,” Thomas said.

Thomas attended his first NHL game since he retired Wednesday night, the clash between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins, his former team for whom he backstopped a Stanley Cup title in 2011. He was there for the honorary puck drop ceremony for Hall of Fame inductees, and was able to see former teammates, trainers and equipment managers, each providing a little more comfort.

“It was actually surprisingly comfortable,” Thomas said. “Being out on the ice even (for the puck drop) that is an atmosphere that I had done quite a bit over my lifetime, but it had been a long time and I didn’t know what it was going to be like. It actually felt pretty comfortable and it was great. It was great.”

Thursday, as Thomas was still in the middle of his news conference before his induction, he candidly acknowledged he originally didn’t want to talk about his state of mind, how the game he loved caused him pain — but there he stood.

“I didn’t want to talk about this,” Thomas said, staring into the cameras. “I didn’t want to talk. I didn’t want to tell the world this stuff. Not till I felt ready, and I didn’t feel ready yet. But here I am.”

